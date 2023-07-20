Manchestermancharged in Vernon woman's killing has history of assault, threatening, records show

Jul. 19—On Tuesday, Mboob, 23, was arraigned in Vernon Superior Court on charges of murder, strangulation and other offenses in connection with Paul's death. Mboob was charged after police found Paul deceased in an apartment during a welfare check on Monday.

During Mboob's appearance in court, a prosecutor noted that it was not the first time Paul had been Mboob's victim.

According to documents regarding the 2020 incident, officers responded to the Motel 6 on Aug. 24 for a possible domestic dispute and violation of a protective order.

Paul told police that she and Mboob had been in a dating relationship on and off before he was sentenced to prison, but since his release about a week prior, they had not begun dating again, according to the documents.

Paul reported that she and Mboob were in a room the night before when he punched her in the face four times, according to the documents. She ended up on the floor, where Mboob sat on her and choked her three times, each time for about a minute, the documents state.

While choking her, Mboob said he was going to kill her, according to the documents.

When police spoke to Mboob, he said he didn't hit Paul and suggested that Paul and a staff member of the motel made up the story to get him in trouble, according to the documents.

Mboob was convicted of third-degree assault and violation of a protective in that incident and sentenced to six months in prison.

In 2021, Mboob was arrested by Bloomfield police in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 6. Its unclear if the incident involved Paul. According to an affidavit supporting that arrest, a woman called police that night to report that she was a victim of family violence.

The woman said that while at a location in Bloomfield, Mboob grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face, head and body, according to the affidavit. She said Mboob struck her at least 10 times, threw her to the ground and then continued to hit her, the affidavit says.

Other people came to her aid and stopped Mboob, who refused to leave without her, according to the affidavit. The woman told police that she left and began walking toward the hospital, and Mboob followed, according to the affidavit.

Once at the hospital, Mboob checked in with her and followed her to her room. It was there that he threatened to kill her, the affidavit says. Mboob told the woman that he owned her and no one else could have her if he couldn't, according to the affidavit.

The woman was pregnant with Mboob's child at the time, according to police documents. Mboob was convicted of second-degree threatening in that incident.