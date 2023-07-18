Manchestermansentenced to more than 8 years in prison for drug and gun charges

Jul. 18—U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery said that according to court documents and statements made in court, Colon sold 1,000 wax sleeves of fentanyl to an officer from the FBI's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force on June 3, 2022.

Later that day, with a search warrant for Colon's residence on Buckland Hills Road, officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, approximately 2,100 sleeves of fentanyl, approximately 230 grams of unpackaged fentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics, a money counter and approximately $11,000 in cash, Avery said.

Avery said Colon has a criminal history and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to felony convictions.

Colon told police he had a hard life after being shot on two occasions and losing members of his immediate family, according to the sentencing memo. The sentencing memo also said Colon claimed to have been a drug user even though no drugs were found in his system.

Colon had pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Avery said. She added he has been in police custody since his arrest.

