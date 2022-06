Jun. 16—A man wearing a black hoodie robbed the Lake Foodmart, located at 425 Lake Avenue, early Monday morning, Manchester police said.

Police said the robber went behind the counter, pulled a knife and demanded money. Fearing for his life, the clerk opened the cash register and the man grabbed the money and ran.

Police said the man may have had a large light green bandana pulled over his face, or it could have been a shirt.