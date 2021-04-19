Manchin Backs PRO Act, Bill to Eliminate Right-to-Work Laws

Zachary Evans
·1 min read

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) gave his support to the PRO Act during a National Press Club event on climate change on Monday.

The PRO Act is intended to strengthen unionizing efforts and would block right-to-work laws, which allow workers to opt out of union memberships and accompanying fees.

“I am pleased to announce that I am cosponsoring the PRO Act,” Manchin said at the event. “Fifty percent of unions fail in their first year of organizing. This legislation will level the playing field.”

Manchin added that he would attempt move the legislation forward with bipartisan support.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process,” Manchin said.

The PRO Act is currently included as part of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. However, Democrats will likely attempt to pass the infrastructure bill via budget reconciliation rules that allow the Senate to approve legislation via a simple majority, rather than a filibuster-proof majority of 60 votes. Budget reconciliation rules include limitations that prevent the passage of certain pieces of legislation, including the PRO Act.

While the PRO Act has the support of most Democrats, Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.), and Mark Warner (D., Va.) have not yet backed the legislation.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • In Pivotal Move, Sen. Manchin Announces Support For Pro-Union Legislation

    "I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process," Manchin said

  • Senator Manchin throws support behind U.S. labor reform bill

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday he supports a sweeping labor reform bill, giving the legislation some momentum after it passed in the House last month. The bill, introduced in February by Democratic Senator Patty Murray and supported by President Joe Biden, would bolster collective bargaining rights, allow unions to collect dues from non-members covered by their contracts, and establish penalties for corporations that violate workers' rights, among other measures. Backers of the bill would also have to get the support of Democratic Senators Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who have all expressed some level of skepticism.

  • 15 Republican senators vow to oppose earmarks amid intraparty squabble

    “We will not participate in an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse,” the senators wrote.

  • Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

    Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The appeal was filed by Theodore Olson on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle named national chair of Eric Greitens' Senate campaign

    Former Trump adviser and media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was named national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday.Driving the news: Greitens resigned from his post as governor in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual misconduct. An ethics panel cleared Greitens of wrongdoing in 2020, and he's since framed himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He's running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has announced that he will retire in 2022. Former President Trump won Missouri in the 2020 election by 15.4%.What he's saying: "I am honored to have Kimberly’s support. Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump," Greitens wrote in a press release."With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our national chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian."Go deeper: Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens runs for Senate after never-ending campaignMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She's no monster

    Defense lawyers insisted Ghislaine Maxwell is “no monster” as they asked an appeals court Monday for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove that she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a $28.5 million bail. The attorneys have thrice failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client.

  • Rep. Steve Stivers, former chair of top Republican committee, to leave Congress early

    Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), former chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, announced Monday that he will be retiring from Congress on May 16 to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.Why it matters: Stivers' resignation will add breathing room to the Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House and create a special election in Ohio's Republican-leaning 15th congressional district.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Stivers raised $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and was reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate in Ohio.What he's saying: "For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District," Stivers, who has served in Congress since 2011, wrote in a tweet."Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order.""I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that," he added. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett gets $2 million advance for a book deal, according to new report

    The $2 million figure is significantly higher than what Barrett's colleagues Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor received for their books.

  • OAN fires staffer who called out the network over voter fraud lies

    "The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," the staffer recently said of his colleagues.

  • 'It's not safe': Parents of trans kids plan to flee their states as GOP bills loom

    Texas mom Amber Briggle said moving would be hard for her family, but “my son always comes first.”

  • Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24

    Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.

  • Chauvin defense asks for mistrial based on Rep. Maxine Waters' 'guilty' comments

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday rejected GOP claims Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was "inciting violence" when she said in Minnesota over the weekend that protesters need "to get more confrontational" if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is found not guilty in the death of George Floyd. Later Monday, Chauvin's defense lawyer moved for a mistrial, based on Waters' comments, including that, "I hope that we are going to get a verdict that says, 'guilty, guilty, guilty,' and if we don't, then we cannot go away." The judge criticized Waters by name for making the comments, calling them "abhorrent," but denied the defense argument that the jury, which wasn't sequestered at that point, could have been prejudiced or intimidated.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial "anti-riot" bill into law

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law Monday a controversial bill that increases penalties for crimes committed during a "riot," which civil rights groups have denounced as unconstitutional. Why it matters: The bill, effective immediately, will increase penalties for crimes committed during a "riot" and would allow authorities to hold protesters arrested for misdemeanors without bail until their first court appearance, per the Orlando Sentinel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The law also establishes new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration and offers "civil legal immunity to people who drive through protesters blocking a road," per the Orlando Sentinel.The law also creates protections for Confederate monuments and other historical memorials, and makes it more difficult for local governments to decrease their law enforcement budgets.Opponents of the bill say it curtails citizens' First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and free speech. Micah Kubic, the executive director of ACLU of Florida, previously called the bill "racist, unconstitutional, and anti-democratic."Driving the news: “We wanted to make sure that we were able to protect the people of our great state, people’s businesses and property against any type of mob activity or violent assemblies," said DeSantis at the bill's signing on Monday, reports the Miami Herald. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Maxine Waters: Jim Jordan was mistreating Dr. Fauci, panel

    “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth," she told the Ohio Republican during the hearing last week.

  • Top regulator warns of COVID-19 hazards inside Iowa Capitol

    A top workplace safety regulator warned the Republican leaders of the Iowa Legislature that conditions inside the state Capitol are hazardous and may be exposing workers to the coronavirus, according to documents released Monday. Russell Perry, administrator of the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, warned in a “hazard alert letter” dated April 13 that an inspection by his agency raised concerns for the potential of worker illnesses tied to COVID-19 exposure. Perry wrote that the conditions do not amount to a violation of Iowa law but “may expose workers to COVID-19 hazards.”

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Are We Honestly Supposed to Sympathize With John Walker?

    (Warning: Slight spoilers ahead for this week’s “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” episode, “Truth”) If there’s one good thing that came from this week’s episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” it’s that the new Captain America is no longer the new Captain America. And let’s be honest, the only person who’s mad about that is probably John Walker. After killing a foreign national in broad daylight last week, John Walker has officially been stripped of his shield, stripped of his title and, clearly, stripped of his sanity. To his credit, Wyatt Russell is playing John Walker masterfully and achieving exactly what he set out to do. “He definitely doesn’t make life easier for anybody,” Russell previously told TheWrap of his character. “You’ll definitely begin to see and understand, hopefully, more of why John is the way he is and what drives him to do the things that he does.” And over the course of the last two episodes, we’ve seen exactly that. But the thing is, John Walker appears to be driven almost entirely by ego. And, after a full-blown meltdown this week, it begs the question: Are we actually expected to sympathize with this man? Also Read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': The Next Falcon Might Already Be Here Now, to be fair, John did just lose his best friend and partner, Lemar Hoskins (Cle Bennett). The Flag Smashers may not be smashing any actual flags (or really have any clear-cut goals in general) but their leader, Karli Morgenthau, certainly smashed Lemar’s spine last week. It was brutal to watch as a fan; one can only imagine watching it as John Walker. No one could fault him for having a bit of an emotional breakdown as a result. Does it excuse him for killing a man? No. But it is the sole thing I can find to sympathize with John Walker. Even so, I have to be honest — no part of me wants to see a redemption arc for this guy. He hasn’t earned it. Obviously, we knew John Walker was going to be a problem from the start. He had to be though, right? Sam and Bucky needed a push to work together, and Sam needed the motivation to take up his inevitable role as the next Cap, as Steve intended. Even John Walker acknowledges Sam and Bucky’s anger over him having the shield, admitting that he knows they didn’t expect it to go to him (or anyone, for that matter). But Walker insists that he just wants to do the job. He wants to help people and help his country. However he got there, it doesn’t matter; he wants to be a force for good. OK, great! Maybe eventually we can accept him. And then he tries to do the job. Also Read: Incel Captain America Is So Perfect To say that he’s terrible at it would be putting things gently. John Walker’s Captain America is laughably out of his depths in a world full of gods and aliens and super soldiers. We might’ve even been able to sympathize about that, though, because really, that’s not his fault. No one can be expected to naturally excel at something they’ve never prepared for. He’s just a regular soldier the U.S. government decided to name the new Captain America. He hasn’t been trained to fight these kinds of opponents, so naturally, he gets absolutely wrecked. But the second he does, he goes into a tailspin. He’s embarrassed at being repeatedly shown up and angry that Sam and Bucky won’t be his wingmen. Because, obviously, they had to be his wingmen; Toxic Masculinity Captain America is a captain who gives the orders, not one who takes them from sidekicks. “He doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel good anytime ever you don’t get accepted by somebody,” Russell adds. “You feel s–y about yourself. Right?” Then the Dora Milaje smacked him down even harder than the Flag Smashers last week, and as John Walker incredulously notes, “They weren’t even super soldiers.” He can’t handle that he’s not the best, especially compared to a bunch of women so, naturally, he takes the super-soldier serum he squirreled away during his confrontation with Karli. Also Read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': What Are the Flag Smashers Actually Trying to Do? For those who haven’t watched “Captain America: The First Avenger” in a minute, a quick reminder: the creator of the original super-soldier serum, Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), revealed to Steve Rogers that “the serum amplifies everything that is inside. So good becomes great — bad becomes worse.” Seeing how the serum has affected John Walker, it’s clearly a case of the latter — which, essentially, tells us that John Walker is inherently wrong for the role. On top of that, John Walker still blames anyone else for his shortcomings. In fighting Sam and Bucky this week, he repeatedly says “Why are you making me do this?” He’s convinced that everything he does is right because “I am Captain America.” Then, when he’s stripped of that title, he screams at his superiors that the military built him and that he deserves to be heard out, given the circumstances of his murderous actions. He fully believes he was justified in his killing. Then, when he’s shut down once more, Walker whines to his wife that people just don’t understand what it takes to be Captain America. It’s unclear if this moment is actually meant to make him more unlikeable or be a genuine moment of him baring his soul. Either way, it doesn’t do him any favors. Why exactly should we feel bad for him? John Walker is clearly deluded, driven to take a serum that only heightened the worst in him because of his own hubris. The decisions he’s making aren’t rooted in grief; it’s certainly a contributing factor to their severity, but it’s Walker’s own ego at the center of everything. It’s typical to see a hero rise once he hits rock bottom. (And if this isn’t John Walker’s rock bottom, I’m not sure we want to see what is). But at this point, John Walker has done nothing to prove there’s anything heroic about him. And that’s fine — if “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is going to fully commit to this trajectory. John Walker isn’t a hero, and he’s definitely not an anti-hero. He’s just kind of an awful, deeply insecure dude. And with only one episode left to go, he kind of has to stay that way to make any sense. Tim Baysinger contributed to this post Read original story ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Are We Honestly Supposed to Sympathize With John Walker? At TheWrap

  • Senate Democrats settling on 25% corporate tax rate

    The universe of Democratic senators concerned about raising the corporate tax rate to 28% is broader than Sen. Joe Manchin, and the rate will likely land at 25%, parties close to the discussion tell Axios.Why it matters: While increasing the rate from 21% to 25% would raise about $600 billion over 15 years, it would leave President Biden well short of paying for his proposed $2.25 trillion, eight-year infrastructure package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s plan to increase the rate U.S. multinationals pay on their foreign earnings from 10.5% to 21% is less controversial and stands a better chance of remaining intact in the final legislation. That would raise an additional $700 billion.But corporate lobbying groups are preparing for a long-term battle over both rates.The Business Roundtable launched an advertising campaign last week and released a survey of 178 CEOs discussing how the proposed changes would affect their company’s competitiveness.The big picture: The White House hasn’t publicly backed away from the president's proposed 28% rate but indicated it’s willing to find a compromise to pay for his spending plans.Democrats close to the White House expect Biden will accept 25% and pocket it as a political win.President Trump lowered the rate from 35% to 21%.Driving the news: A collection of 10 senators from both parties — the so-called Group of 20 — is working to find a compromise on what to include in an initial infrastructure package and how to pay for it.“If we come together in a bipartisan way to pass that $800 billion hard infrastructure bill that you were talking about, that I've been urging, then we show our people that we can solve their problems,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said on "Fox News Sunday."Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has crystalized the G-20’s challenge by breaking it down into three issues: scope, size and pay-fors.“It is much easier to come up with appropriate pay-fors and bipartisan agreement if we're talking about a more focused package that truly is centered on infrastructure,” she said last Thursday.Between the lines: While Manchin (D-W.Va.) has made clear his preference for a 25% rate, he’s far from alone.Democrats who've privately hinted they may be uncomfortable with going to 28% include Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana.The Democratic dynamic is similar to the one about increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which was ultimately rejected by eight Senate Democrats.Some of them talked about something closer to $11.Go deeper: There’s similar sentiment in the House, where moderates also are opposed to increasing taxes too much, Axios had reported."I think that 25% is fine," Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) said.Be smart: Democrats view the debate about the corporate rate as a litmus test for Republican interest in bipartisanship during the Biden era.If they can find a middle ground, they hope to work on other issues.Many are skeptical, though, even as Republicans say infrastructure spending is badly needed.A failure to reach consensus here would only fuel calls to use budget reconciliation to ram through other spending plans.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rep Maxine Waters Calls for Action at Daunte Wright Protest in Brooklyn Center

    Congresswoman Maxine Waters told reporters protesters have to “get more active” and “more confrontational” during an appearance at a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 17.“This is a very difficult time in the history of this country,” Waters said at the protest. “We have to persist in calling for justice. We have to let people know we’re not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases.”In response to a question from reporters regarding her advice for protesters Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the streets and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know we mean business.”Waters said she did not hear the original question, which asked what protesters should do if Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the death of George Floyd, and asked for it to be repeated. The question was shortened to “What should protesters do?”According to local and state officials, approximately 100 protesters remained on site at 11:30 pm, 30 minutes after the curfew was in effect on Saturday.“I don’t know what curfew means,” Waters said in response to the city’s curfew. “Curfew means that I want you all to stop talking, I want you to stop leading. I’m hopeful that the protest will continue.” Credit: Status Coup/Jon Farina via Storyful

  • Mine workers union endorses Biden energy policies in exchange for job training

    Some miners are resistant to changes that could bring an end to their current jobs.

  • Russia's unlucky aircraft carrier is getting ready for its return to action

    Admiral Kuznetsov is seen more as a spectacle than a genuine threat, but Moscow is determined to hold on to it.