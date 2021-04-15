Manchin balks at GOP's smaller infrastructure plan - and says he can back $4 trillion as long as it's paid for

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Winck,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP, File

  • Sen. Manchin rebuked the GOP's infrastructure plan, saying Senators should "do whatever it takes."

  • The moderate Democrat added he's open to spending $4 trillion so long as it's paid for.

  • The GOP is preparing an up to $800 billion bill, much smaller than Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, which may be followed by another $2 trillion.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is open to a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. He just wants to see the bill covered.

That could be bad news for Republicans hoping he'll break with his party on the next massive plan from President Joe Biden's desk.

Manchin - a moderate Democrat with incredible influence over Senate Democrats' agenda - rebuked the GOP's infrastructure plan on Thursday. These comments could reverberate widely.

A group of Senate Republicans is preparing a plan that could range from $600 billion to $800 billion, drastically undercutting President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion proposal. Separately, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly telling his caucus to praise Manchin in an effort to win his support.

Manchin's support is critical for Democrats to pass an infrastructure plan of their own. With Democrats only holding 50 seats in the Senate and relying on Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie, any opposition from Manchin or other moderate Democrats dooms efforts to pass legislation by a simple majority under reconciliation.

The senator from West Virginia told reporters he still sees room for agreement between Democrats and Republicans, but also that he's willing to go big if the situation warrants such spending.

"I don't think they're locked in on any number," Manchin said. "We're going to do whatever it takes. If it takes $4 trillion, I'd do $4 trillion, but we have to pay for it."

The $4 trillion sum evokes the sum Biden is reportedly looking to spend between two infrastructure proposals. The $2.3 trillion plan unveiled in March focuses more on traditional infrastructure and renovations. A follow-up measure - known as the American Families Act - is expected to include funds for universal pre-K, child care, and other social measures.

The infrastructure argument has split Senators along partisan lines as Biden looks to pass legislation that rivals the New Deal. Democrats argue that new benefits like free community college and child care should join traditional infrastructure in a spending package. Republicans balk at this wider definition and are instead pushing for a slimmed-down measure that focuses on rebuilding roads and bridges. In fact, their slimmed-down plan could double the amount spent on this aspect of physical infrastructure.

The two parties need to come to an agreement on the very definition of "infrastructure," Manchin said. Identifying exactly what elements the bill should cover is paramount to passing legislation in a timely manner, he added.

The GOP's plan also differs from Biden's in that it lacks a corporate tax hike. The president proposed lifting the corporate rate to 28% from 21% along with other tax increases to pay for his infrastructure plan. The GOP instead aims to finance their plan with "user fees," such as taxes on vehicle mileage traveled or possibly pushing for an increase to the gas tax.

GOP senators doubled down on their dismissal of a corporate tax hike, calling such policy a "non-negotiable red line" Thursday afternoon. Still, they appeared far from agreed on the scope of an overall infrastructure package.

The GOP's stance mirrors that seen in February as both parties readied their respective stimulus packages. Republican Senators pitched a $618 billion measure to the White House that slashed spending on tenets of Biden's own plan, including stimulus checks and unemployment insurance. Biden ended up approving a $1.9 trillion package that's since distributed billions of dollars to American households.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • American voters overwhelmingly like the stuff the GOP wants to strip out of Biden's infrastructure plan

    A CNBC survey found that just 36% of voters like Biden's infrastructure plan as it is. But they largely support measures that GOP lawmakers oppose.

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • Senate Republicans are drafting their own infrastructure plan and want to tax people for it, not corporations

    The package may come in at $600 billion to $800 billion and would likely avoid hiking taxes on corporations or undoing much of Trump's 2017 tax cuts.

  • GOP official who caught COVID-19 after attending a nearly maskless Republican meeting said he 'felt like I was going into a den of virus'

    Jason Watts told MLive that masks and vaccines "shouldn't have a political party, but we've conjured these things to have these connotations."

  • Many GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go away

    In 2015 and 2016, former President Donald Trump's Republican primary rivals and other GOP officials tried to dodge his withering personal insults "while hoping that external events and news media coverage would ultimately lead to his downfall," Maggie Haberman recalls at The New York Times. That strategy obviously failed. But many Republican leaders are once more hoping, mostly in private, that time or some heaven-sent deus ex machina makes Trump fade into retirement, despite his clear intention to retain control over the GOP. Some Republicans "are privately hopeful that the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump's business by the New York district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., will result in charges that hobble him from running again or even being a major figure within the party," Haberman reports, adding that Trump is said to be "agitated about the investigation." Others say they believe he is losing relevance his own, now that he is out of office and kicked off Twitter. David Kochel, a Republican strategist and Jeb Bush supporter in 2016 campaign, is not among them. "We've seen this movie before — a bunch of GOP leaders all looking at each other, waiting to see who's going to try and down Trump," he said, adding that Trump and Fox News are making sure the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is "being stuffed down the memory hole" for conservatives. "It is Groundhog Day," another GOP Trump critic, Tim Miller, told Haberman. It seemed "like a rational choice in 2015," but "after we all saw how the strategy fails of just hoping and wishing for him to go away, nobody learned from it." In the meantime, most GOP leaders and 2024 hopefuls are going out of their way to stay on Trump's good side. One reason is Trump's ability to steer huge sums of money to friendly Republicans, Politico notes. But Trump also holds sway over a sizable faction of the GOP electorate — though just how sizable is a matter of dispute — and he seems to relish savaging Republican critics. Trump "intimidates people because he will attack viciously and relentlessly, much more than any other politician, yet somehow people crave his approval," Mike DuHaime, a Chris Christie adviser in 2016, told the Times. "Trump did self-destruct eventually, after four years in office," he said. "But he can still make or break others, and that makes him powerful and relevant." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderMaxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during heated exchange with Fauci

  • Mitch McConnell wants his conference to say nice things about these 2 Democrats

    Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”

  • Pelosi Mocked AOC, Squad Members When They Arrived in Congress: ‘See How Perfect I Am?’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly mocked Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other members of the progressive “Squad” when they arrived in Congress amid growing tensions between the moderate and left-wing factions of the party, according to a new report. On Thursday Politico published an adapted excerpt from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new book Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, which details how tensions flared early on between Pelosi and the Squad, the progressive group of lawmakers elected in 2018 that includes Ocasio-Cortez and Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). After the Squad members cast the only four Democratic votes against an immigration bill the speaker had backed, Pelosi showed little concern over their opposition, Page writes. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she told The New York Times in an interview at the time. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.” The situation escalated when Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sent a series of critical tweets about the speaker. “Pelosi claims we can’t focus on impeachment because it’s a distraction from kitchen table issues,” he wrote. “But I’d challenge you to find voters that can name a single thing House Democrats have done for their kitchen table this year. What is this legislative mastermind doing?” He also blasted the Blue Dogs, a group of moderate Democrats, calling them the “New Southern Democrats,” a reference to the segregationists who blocked civil rights legislation. “They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s,” he wrote. However, he later deleted the tweet. Pelosi then reportedly tried to get the new members to fall in line during a private meeting of the Democratic caucus. “So, again, you got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it,” she said. “But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK.” “Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté,” she said, “but we’re making sausage most of the time.” Later, Page asked if the new members had failed to understand the “sausage-making process.” The journalist says Pelosi then “became as openly agitated as I had ever seen her in an interview — and not with me.” “Some people come here, as Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures,” she said. Page writes that she then “changed her voice and mimicked a child trying to make a solemn show of piety,” and said, “See how perfect I am and how pure?” “Remember when David used to say that all the time?” Pelosi asked of the Wisconsin congressman. “‘OK, there’s the group that’s going to go pose for holy pictures. Now let’s legislate over here.’” “And that’s experience,” Pelosi said. “They’ll understand when they have something they want to pass,” Pelosi said. “If you don’t want any results, you don’t ever have to do anything. But if you have something that you want to pass, you’re better off not having your chief of staff send out a tweet in the manner in which that was sent out. Totally inappropriate.” “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Education Department undersecretary nominee details Biden's priorities

    President Biden's nominee for the undersecretary of education shed some light on how the administration is thinking about loan forgiveness in a hearing on Thursday morning.

  • Dems Introduce Bill to Pack Supreme Court, Claim Conservative Majority ‘Hostile to Democracy Itself’

    Democrats unveiled legislation on Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13, the culmination of months of pressure from left-wing members of the party to do so after Republicans moved to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election last fall. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) is sponsoring the Judiciary Act in the Senate, while Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) will serve as its advocates in the House. “I wish we did not have to stand here today. I wish we didn’t have a far-right Supreme Court majority that is hostile to democracy itself,” Jones said while announcing the legislation. Jones went on to argue that the Court’s existing conservative majority will undermine democracy by upholding voting limits. “Bolstered by the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, this court will go further than any other in history to rig this democracy,” he said. The addition of four judges would give Democrats the ability to supersede the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority on the court. While the high court has had nine justices since the 19th century, the number of justices is not specified in the Constitution. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday morning that she doesn’t support the court-packing bill and won’t bring it to the floor. She said she does, however, support President Biden’s commission to study the issue. Jones said he was “not concerned” about Pelosi’s opposition to the bill, predicting support would build throughout the legislative session. In the fall, progressives thrust court-packing to the forefront of political debate with calls to add more justices after Republicans moved forward with Barrett’s confirmation hearings just weeks before the November 3 election, creating a conservative majority on the court. Democrats argued that the move was hypocritical after Republicans had refused to hold a confirmation hearing for former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. GOP leaders argued then that it would not be in the interest of Americans to appoint a justice in an election year. Republicans were quick to criticize the new proposal, with Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) asking on Twitter, “Does expanding the Supreme Court count as infrastructure too?” Jones responded, “Yes,” with a heart emoji. Yes 🖤 https://t.co/gv3NpEnMmo — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021 “Imagine if we reduced the number from nine to five and just kept the Republicans. You guys would go crazy,” Jordan added, according to the Washington Times. The proposal comes nearly one week after President Biden issued an executive order forming a bipartisan commission that will perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including court packing and setting term limits for justices. After repeatedly dodging questions regarding his stance on expanding the Supreme Court during the campaign, Biden promised to form the bipartisan commission in October. He said that he would clarify his stance on court-packing ahead of the election, contingent upon how Republicans “handle” Barrett’s confirmation process, though he never did. In an interview with 60 Minutes in October, Biden instead suggested he would “put together a national commission of .. scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal conservative.” “And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled and it’s not about court-packing,” he said then. The 36-member panel will be led by Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel for former President Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served as deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel under the Obama administration. However, as the commission is not set to issue specific guidance at the conclusion of its study, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately clarify Biden’s stance on the issue. Markey argued recently that “we need more than a commission to restore integrity to the court,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Justice Stephen Breyer cautioned last week that court packing for political gain could undermine public trust in the court and its decisions. “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority,” Breyer said. “But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust.” However, the Massachusetts Democrat disagreed, claiming that creating a 7-6 liberal majority “will shore up the public’s confidence in the court and its legitimacy in the public’s eyes,” according to the Journal. It is unlikely the bill will receive enough support to move forward, as Republicans remain vehemently opposed to expanding the court and even a number of Democrats would be reluctant to support the legislation while Biden’s commission is underway. “We have work to do to organize, mobilize, and spur Congress to take action to reform the court,” Markey acknowledged.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats plan to advance infrastructure bill to gauge bipartisan support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to take its first step forward on President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package next week, while Senate Republicans are preparing a narrower proposal less than one-third the size. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he intends to take up a $30 billion water resources bill as an initial test of Republican willingness to work with Democrats on Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposal. "The water infrastructure bill is a small but important part of that overall effort," Schumer said in a floor speech, adding the measure had unanimous bipartisan support from the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

  • Players on several NFL teams are boycotting offseason workouts because they want to keep working remotely during the summer

    NFL players from several NFL teams are boycotting offseason workouts, and it could create opportunities for younger unproven players.

  • There's a reason 'highways do not go in straight lines.' How racism is built into American infrastructure.

    Pete Buttigieg was right, racism is built into American infrastructure. Highway construction destroyed Black neighborhoods across the country.

  • The Consummate D.C. Insider, John Boehner, Isn't Holding Back Anymore: 'I Was Living in Crazytown'

    The former House speaker's memoir, On the House, was published on Tuesday

  • Cubs pitcher, manager suspended after catcher Willson Contreras admits they threw at Brewers P

    The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.

  • NCAA hits USC basketball with 2 years' probation, fine

    The NCAA hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation on Thursday because a former assistant coach violated NCAA ethics rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company. The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the penalties, which include a $5,000 fine and a 1% loss of the private school’s basketball budget. The probation, which does not include a postseason ban, runs until April 14, 2023.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Red states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations

    With coronavirus shots now in the arms of nearly half of American adults, the parts of the U.S. that are excelling and those that are struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map: deeply divided between red and blue states. Out in front is New Hampshire, where 65% of the population age 18 and older has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All have a history of voting Democratic and supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented