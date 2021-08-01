Manchin, Collins say infrastructure bill has enough GOP support to pass Senate

Yacob Reyes
1 min read
In this article:
Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they believe that the massive infrastructure bill has enough support to pass in the Senate, with Manchin saying the chamber should "finish up" by Thursday.

Why it matters: A bipartisan group of senators, including Manchin and Collins, have been negotiating the deal for months and are cutting it close to their self-imposed deadline for passing the measure before August recess.

  • Appearing on on CNN's "State of the Union," Manchin expressed optimism, saying, "When you see Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell voting for the same thing, it's unbelievable."

  • Collins said the text of the bill would likely be shared on Sunday evening and senators would begin "consideration of some amendments."

The big picture: The Senate voted 67-32 last Wednesday to advance the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure.

  • At the time of the vote, portions of the bill remained unwritten. Collins told Jake Tapper that "large parts of text" were already shared with Senate offices and lawmakers.

  • 17 Republicans voted with Democrats to advance the bill.

