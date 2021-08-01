Manchin, Collins say infrastructure bill has enough GOP support to pass Senate

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they believe that the massive infrastructure bill has enough support to pass in the Senate, with Manchin saying the chamber should "finish up" by Thursday.

Why it matters: A bipartisan group of senators, including Manchin and Collins, have been negotiating the deal for months and are cutting it close to their self-imposed deadline for passing the measure before August recess.

Appearing on on CNN's "State of the Union," Manchin expressed optimism, saying, "When you see Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell voting for the same thing, it's unbelievable."

Collins said the text of the bill would likely be shared on Sunday evening and senators would begin "consideration of some amendments."

The big picture: The Senate voted 67-32 last Wednesday to advance the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure.

At the time of the vote, portions of the bill remained unwritten. Collins told Jake Tapper that "large parts of text" were already shared with Senate offices and lawmakers.

17 Republicans voted with Democrats to advance the bill.

