Manchin demands changes to Biden's new spending plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Burgess Everett
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Manchin wants Democratic leaders and President Joe Biden to rewrite its sweeping new tax-and-spend legislation — and he says he’s got a half-dozen other Democratic senators with him.

The West Virginia Democrat is readying for his second act after he played hardball on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus legislation just a month ago and demanded several last-minute changes. On Monday, Manchin told West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval that Biden’s plan to pay for infrastructure by raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent is a non-starter and that “this whole thing here has to change.”

It’s just the latest power move from Manchin, who has become Democrats’ squeakiest wheel in the early days of Biden’s presidency. Manchin has voiced opposition to gutting the filibuster, didn’t like Democrats’ unemployment benefits plan on coronavirus legislation and said Monday that he will not just go along with a $2 trillion-plus package that raises taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

As the presumptive 50th vote on legislation, the Democrats' most right-leaning senator holds immense sway over Biden's agenda and made clear on Monday that he plans to use it as the president pushes infrastructure legislation through Congress.

“The bill, basically, is not going to end up that way,” Manchin said in his Monday radio interview. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere. So we’re going to have some leverage here. And it’s more than just me, Hoppy, there’s six or seven other Democrats that feel very strongly about this.”

Manchin said he would be comfortable raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 25 percent but said the United States has “to be competitive and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Biden told reporters on Monday that he is "not at all" concerned about driving corporations overseas with the higher rate: "There's no evidence of that."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Manchin's comments were part of the give and take of the negotiation going forward and defended Biden's proposal to pay for his big spending bill as "responsible."

He also signaled he wants a tighter focus on infrastructure and still wants bipartisan buy-in, though he said his Republican colleagues “can’t just be against everything.”

While Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill have expressed hope that the president's priorities on infrastructure might pass with bipartisan support, even the most amenable GOP senators have expressed reservations about the bill's scope and accompanying price tag. Without the support of at least 10 Republican senators, Democrats could pass an infrastructure package via budget reconciliation, a blunt tool that allows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bypass a GOP filibuster and approve legislation with his 50 members plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

But even if they take that approach, Democrats can’t go around Manchin, who said "this bill will not be in the same form” when it passes.

Quint Forgey contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin opposes corporate tax hike to 28% in Biden's infrastructure bill

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) forewarned in a radio interview Monday that he will not support a hike in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% as proposed in President Biden's infrastructure bill, adding that there are "six or seven other Democrats that feel very strongly about this.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The tax hike is Biden's pitch on how to pay for the $2 trillion price tag on his American Jobs Plan. But pushback from moderates like Manchin could kill the bill, as a 50-50 split in the upper chamber has made every Democratic vote a must-have. Manchin said he thinks the corporate tax rate should have "never been below [25%]" and that he would be comfortable with that number. Between the lines: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that he will fight against Biden's plan, signaling that there will be no Republican support for the measure. And with the filibuster still in place, Democrats will also likely still need to pass the measure through a budget reconciliation process in order to avoid the need for 10 Republican votes, even if the entire Democratic caucus supports it. What he's saying: "As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed ... Bottom line is that's what legislation is all about. This bill will not be in the same form you've seen it introduced..." Manchin said, adding that Biden's proposal might be broken up into three separate bills.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Manchin Comes Out against Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

  • Joe Manchin gives Biden's infrastructure proposal a thumbs down

    The country's most powerful senator has spoken. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a moderate Democrat who more or less serves as the 50-50 upper chamber's swing vote these days, gave President Biden's infrastructure proposal — as it's currently written — a thumbs down on Monday. In a radio interview with West Virginia's MetroNews, Manchin said raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, as envisioned in the plan, is just too high, though he did say he could get behind a hike to 25 percent. The senator claimed he wasn't alone, either. "There's six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this," he said. "We have to be competitive, and we're not going to throw caution to the wind." It appears the White House is preparing to eventually push the bill through without Republican support, but they will need Manchin on board no matter what, so his stance is crucial. Still, the latest development wasn't unexpected. It's likely Biden's proposal will go through numerous changes over the next several months, and by the time it's actually up for a vote on the Senate floor, it should look significantly different. Manchin, it seems, is just kicking off the negotiations. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencherThe female price of male pleasure

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Former Gaetz aide says FBI contacted him for sex-trafficking probe

    A former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday that two FBI agents questioned him after people in the media told them Nelson knew of Gaetz's alleged involvement in illegal sex-trafficking activities.Driving the news: Nathan Nelson, Gaetz's former director of military affairs, denied at a press conference Monday that he had any knowledge of the matter, and said that his resignation last fall was not related to the Department of Justice probe into the Florida congressman.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz’s staff had any knowledge of illegal activities," Nelson said.Nelson said federal agents approached him the day after the New York Times first reported the sex-trafficking investigation. The "baseless claim" that led to his questioning left him "further convinced" that the allegations against Gaetz were fabricated to "discredit a vocal conservative," Nelson said.Nelson worked for Gaetz for over four years before leaving last October, which he said was planned. He added he is still "loosely affiliated" with Gaetz's office as a military advisor but hasn't spoken to Gaetz in several months.The big picture: Gaetz has denied the allegations and told Axios last week he believes the DOJ is "trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."But the scandal has since blown up, with a GOP lawmaker donating Gaetz campaign contributions to victims of abuse, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) calling the allegations "serious."Gaetz's communications director resigned last week amid the controversy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former Matt Gaetz staffer's press conference sheds little new light on allegations against Florida congressman

    A press conference called by a former staffer of Rep. Matt Gaetz failed to shed new light on the Justice Department investigation into the Florida congressman’s relationship with a 17-year-old girl and possible payments for sex to other women.

  • Gaetz Military Adviser Comes to His Defense—Armed With No Facts

    Getty, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s OfficeEmbattled Rep. Matt Gaetz deployed his “military adviser” Monday to deflect swirling allegations of sexual and financial misconduct—only for the former employee to admit he had no exculpatory evidence and reveal he had not even spoken to the congressman in months.Gaetz’s team convened the event at the personal residence of former Air Force Capt. Nathaniel Nelson. But rather than actually aid in clearing Gaetz’s name, Nelson seemed mainly interested in disputing rumors that he departed the Florida Republican’s office last fall because he had learned of claims of sex trafficking and misallocation of campaign funds. (Gaetz denies breaking any laws).Sitting in front of a knot of microphones, Nelson said rumors about his departure had prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to question him at his home last Wednesday.“Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz’s staff had any knowledge of illegal activities,” Nelson said. “This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated, and merely an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative.”Yet when reporters pressed Nelson on whether he could refute the reports that Gaetz had inappropriate or even illegal relationships with much younger women, the veteran admitted he could not.“I’m not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations,” he said. “I don’t have any specific knowledge on the investigation or any of the facts that are involved with the investigation.”Matt Gaetz Is the Model GOP Representative: A Creep No One’s Surprised AboutNelson, who was hired as Gaetz’s director of military affairs in January 2017, said he made a “planned departure” in October 2020 to enter the private sector. His LinkedIn now describes him as an inspirational speaker with his own ministry, but Nelson said he remains “loosely affiliated” with the Gaetz’s office as an unpaid adviser.After the visit from the FBI, Nelson said he contacted Gaetz’s office. However, it does not appear that Nelson and the Congressman have been close since he left the staff.“You know, I haven't had the opportunity to speak to Congressman Gaetz in several months,” Nelson said.Asked whether he thought Gaetz had displayed poor character, regardless of whether a crime was committed, Nelson sidestepped any question of the congressman’s personal life.“He's been a powerhouse in DC, advocating for the interests of Northwest Florida. I believe that the degree of attention that he's brought to issues concerning Floridians is very, very important,” he said. “I believe any allegations of him being involved in illegal activities are baseless. He's spent the last four years drawing a tremendous amount of spotlight on himself and his activities, and I don't think that he would likewise be conducting anything illegal."The Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into whether Gaetz had a relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel—a probe sparked by a sex-trafficking case against one of his close Florida associates, Joel Greenberg.Gaetz denies having sexual contact with a minor and has painted himself as a victim. His father, former state Sen. Don Gaetz, was approached with a proposal to pony up $25 million to rescue ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran as a back-door way of making the son’s legal problems vanish. (Levinson’s own family has said there is credible evidence he is dead).Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageIt’s not clear what Nelson or Gaetz hoped the Monday press conference would accomplish beyond confirming that the FBI is asking questions about whether the congressman had broken any laws.But it did give the media a chance to ask Nelson about another connection to the Gaetz family. He confirmed that a company he is associated with had sought funding from Triumph Gulf Coast, a state-controlled nonprofit led by Gaetz’s father that doles out money to communities that suffered damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil spill. Nelson said his business had dropped its application.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game over voting rights restrictions

    News of Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans Saturday, while Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure in court, saying "free and fair elections" are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits to come.

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert, who has led the US effort against Covid-19, was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • The Real Meanings Behind the Colors of Easter

    The hues of the season.

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel internationally soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • US vaccine rollout envied in Canada; Britain plans return to concerts, sports events: Live COVID-19 updates

    "Meanwhile in Canada" is trending on social media as more than 30% of Americans have received at least one shot, just 12% of Canadians. COVID-19 news.

  • Jordan Spieth breaks through for first win in 3 years just ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth had been lost in the woods for some time, but after a solid start to the season, he finally bagged his first win in three years.

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Splintered election poses challenge to Bulgaria's leader

    With 72% of ballots counted, the ruling GERB party had 25.8% of the vote. The There is Such Nation party led by popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov came in second with 18.2%. The Socialist Party was in third place with 14.9%.

  • Barkov, Driedger lead Panthers to 3-0 win over Blue Jackets

    Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Chris Driedger posted his third career shutout, and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Sunday. Frank Vatrano and Gustav Forsling also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists as the Panthers won their sixth straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Division. Driedger, who has earned wins in four of his last five appearances, stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

  • Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

    Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August. Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland. A Southwest spokeswoman said no passengers witnessed the incident; the pilots were the only people aboard aware of the incident.

  • ER Doctor: Paramedics Never Said George Floyd Had Heart Attack or OD’d

    via REUTERSThe emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead said Monday that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old Black man to the hospital on May 25, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who was a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, explained to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on him for over nine minutes. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld told jurors in Hennepin County court, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Langenfeld’s testimony comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials slammed Chauvin’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, all insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody, and Sgt. Ker Yang, who will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was the first of these officials to testify on Monday, walking jurors through the various trainings required by his department‚ including de-escalation techniques.“The goal is to resolve the situation as safely as possible. So you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of using force,” Arradondo, who was responsible for firing Chauvin last year, said. Calling the training “vitally essential,” he added that the curriculum for new officers has changed over the last 30 years. For instance, in 2016, police were told that bystanders could record them under their First Amendment rights—even if it is “irritating.” On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.