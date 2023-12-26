Manchin first high-profile Democrat to challenge Biden's Clean Power Plan 2.0

Dec. 26—U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is questioning the Biden's administration's so-called Clean Power Plan 2.0.

In doing so, Manchin is also the first high-profile Democrat to issue a warning about the federal EPA rule, which would restrict carbon emissions from new and existing fossil-fueled power plants. Opponents of the plan argue that it will lead to the closure of power plants across the nation and threaten the security of America's electrical grid.

In a statement issued just before Christmas, Manchin appears to mirror the concerns expressed by Republicans, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, also of West Virginia.

Manchin said the new EPA rule would negatively impact the reliability and affordability of the electric grid. He is calling upon EPA Administrator Michael Regan to adopt a more practical approach in the rule making process.

"Americans count on a diverse mix of energy resources to maintain a reliable and affordable power grid," Manchin said in a statement issued by his office. "In 2022, fossil fuels supplied about 60 percent of total U.S. electricity. Yet due in significant part to past EPA rule makings, our generating fleet is already undergoing a disorderly transition that puts Americans at risk. It is essential that any EPA power sector rule protects the integrity of our grid in a manner that is responsible, feasible, and cost effective."

Manchin said communities across West Virginia cannot afford to spend "tens or hundreds of millions of dollars" on carbon capture and storage or clean hydrogen upgrades for plants that would otherwise be forced to close under the EPA's plan.

"EPA's proposed rule could therefore result in a future deficit in compliant generation and an increased risk of power outages," Manchin added. "A more practical approach would involve EPA acknowledging and working to fix the roadblocks to widespread deployment of CCS technologies and clean hydrogen at scale."

Capito last week also wrote Regan urging him to scrap the Clean Power Plan 2.0 rule.

As currently proposed, Capito said the new EPA rule runs afoul of the Supreme Court's ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. In that case, the high court ruled 6-3 that the Clean Air Act does not give the federal EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Capito said the EPA rule would threaten the safety and reliability of America's electrical grid. This, in return, would translate into higher energy costs for ratepayers and reduced reliability, according to Capito. She said low-income and other vulnerable Americans will be disproportionately affected by the plan.

The Biden administration argues the new rules are necessary to protect public health, reduce harmful pollutants and fight climate change.

