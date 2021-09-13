Manchin nixes Biden's $3.5T budget plan, urges $1.5T instead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, a Democratic senator vital to the bill’s fate says the cost will need to be slashed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to win his support.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also cautioned there was “no way” Congress will meet the late September goal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for passage given his current wide differences with liberal Democrats on how much to spend and how to pay for it.

“I cannot support $3.5 trillion,” Manchin said Sunday, citing in particular his opposition to a proposed increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and vast new social spending. “We should be looking at everything, and we’re not. We don’t have the need to rush into this and get it done within one week because there’s some deadline we’re meeting, or someone’s going to fall through the cracks."

Democrats have no votes to spare if they want to enact Biden’s massive “Build Back Better” agenda, with the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaker if there is no Republican support. Democratic congressional leaders have set a target of Wednesday for committees have the bill drafted.

Pressed repeatedly about a price tag he could support, Manchin said, “It’s going to be $1, $1.5 (trillion).” He suggested the range was based on a modest rise in the corporate tax rate to 25%, a figure he believes will keep the U.S. globally competitive.

“The numbers that they’re wanting to pay for and the tax changes they want to make, is that competitive?” Manchin asked. “I believe there’s some changes made that does not keep us competitive.”

But Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who chairs the Senate Budget Committee and is helping craft the measure, noted that he and other members of the liberal flank in Congress had initially urged an even more robust package of $6 trillion. He described Manchin's proposal as a nonstarter.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable to the president, to the American people or to the overwhelming majority of the people in the Democratic caucus,” Sanders said. He added: "I believe we’re going to all sit down and work together and come up with a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill which deals with the enormously unmet needs of working families.”

The current blueprint proposes billions for rebuilding infrastructure, tackling climate change and expanding or introducing a range of services, from free prekindergarten to dental, vision and hearing aid care for older people.

Manchin voted last month to approve a budget resolution that set the figure, though he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have expressed reservations about the topline amount. All of it would be paid for with taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

Congressional committees have been working hard this month on slices of the 10-year proposal in a bid to meet this week’s timeline from Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to have the bill drafted. Pelosi is seeking a House vote by Oct. 1, near the Sept. 27 timeline for voting on a slimmer infrastructure plan favored by moderate lawmakers.

Manchin, who in an op-ed earlier this month urged a “strategic pause” on the legislation to reconsider the cost, described the timing as unrealistic. He has urged Congress to act first on the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed by the Senate. But liberal Democrats have threatened to withhold their support until the $3.5 trillion spending bill is passed alongside it.

Neither side in their remarks on Sunday news programs revealed how they hoped to quickly bridge the divide among Democrats.

“There’s no way we can get this done by the 27th, if we do our job,” Manchin said. “There’s so much differences that we have here and so much — there’s so much apart from us where we are. ... I’m working with people. I’m willing to talk to people. It makes no sense at all.”

Manchin spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week.” Sanders was on CNN and ABC.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sanders Rebukes Manchin’s Downsized Ceiling for Reconciliation Bill

    After passing with bipartisan support in the Senate, the Biden-backed $1 trillion infrastructure package is in limbo.

  • Peek inside this carbon neutral eco home for sale in Norfolk

    It's one of seven new low-energy homes being built in the area.

  • COP26: UK still lagging on climate policy, report says

    UK policies will deliver a quarter of emissions cuts needed, say campaigners ahead of the COP26 summit.

  • Climate Change Is Boosting Nuclear Power. Where Uranium Fits In.

    Nuclear energy, and the uranium used to fuel it, are back in the spotlight, with climate change an increasing worry for a world ravaged by extreme weather events.

  • Dems hurtle toward a new fiscal cliff

    Congress is approaching hard deadlines on the debt ceiling and funding the government, at the same time Democrats are focused on passing spending bills.

  • Michelle Obama Recalls the 'Uncertainty and Anxiety' She Experienced on 9/11 with Sasha and Malia

    "What kind of future were our girls going to enter?" Michelle Obama wrote, recalling the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 with young daughters Sasha and Malia

  • U.S. Democratic senator urges more time for slimmer budget bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said lawmakers were unlikely to pass their massive budget package by Democrats' Sept. 27 deadline, adding that he could support a smaller $1.5 trillion bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who has urged a "pause" on fellow Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic spending plan, said while he supported some provisions such as universal preschool, he did not back clean energy and other measures. The plan would also have to include a "competitive tax code" to help pay for it, he told CNN, adding he could support a domestic spending bill costing between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion.

  • Why this year’s California recall is different than 2003’s

    Today's California electorate looks far different than it did 18 years ago: It's less Republican, more Latino and Asian, and younger — all trends that favor Gov. Gavin Newsom, so long as he can get his voters to turn out.

  • Christie calls on GOP to "face the realities of the 2020 election"

    "We need to quit wasting our time, our energy, and our credibility on claims that won't ever convince anyone of anything," Chris Christie told Republicans.

  • Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination "action week"

    Chancellor Angela Merkel implored Germans on Sunday to make use of a week-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign in which people can get a free jab at mosques, shops and football pitches. Worried that Germany's vaccination rate of around 62% will not be sufficient to stave off a winter wave of COVID-19 infections, especially due to the dominant Delta variant, the government is making a big push to encourage waverers. Some 4 million people in Germany have suffered from COVID-19 and more than 90,000 people have died.

  • Report says there are 'significant disparities' in Missouri scholarship programs

    Funding for Missouri’s need-based scholarship programs is “consistently and grossly inadequate” with awards to students with financial need “significantly less than those … without financial need,” according to a study produced by the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis.

  • Search For Confederate Time Capsule Ends: 'Done With Lost Causes'

    “The search for this moldy Confederate box is over. We’re moving on.”

  • EXPLAINER: If Newsom recall fails, no winning candidate

    California voters are being asked to weigh in on two questions in Tuesday's recall election for Gov. Gavin Newson. Forty-six candidates are on the ballot to replace Newsom but it won't matter who comes in first unless the effort to remove the first-term Democrat succeeds. California voters are being asked these two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office, yes or no, and who should replace him?

  • Djokovic suffers upset U.S. Open loss to Medvedev

    Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic won’t be making history this year in an upset loss at the U.S. Open final on Sunday.He was trying to become the first man in over a half-century to win all four of the majors in the same year, a feat known as a Calendar Grand Slam.Dojokvic was also bidding for a record 21st major title, but collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning straight-set defeat by Russian world number two, Daniil Medvedev.Final score: 6-4 6-4 6-4Medvedev was playing in his third Grand Slam final and at last hoisted his first win, avenging his straight set defeat to Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.An extraordinary women’s final earlier in the weekend softened the spotlight’s glare, as two unseeded teenage players faced off for their first major title.The 18-year-old British player, Emma Raducanu, defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez to become the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam final in men’s or women’s tennis.Although Djokovic arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the weight of history on his shoulders, he left with the support of fans and the hope of breaking the record for most major titles, still tied at 20 with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • New York Hospital Unable To Deliver Babies After Unvaxxed Staff Resign

    An upstate New York hospital has been forced to temporarily “pause” maternity services after staff members resigned in light of the healthcare worker vaccine mandate. It’s harrowing enough to see any adult refuse the vaccine, let alone health care workers who ostensibly operate under the strict guidance of science. Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, []

  • Abbott orders resources deployed as Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at Texas coast

    Current predictions from National Hurricane Center show the tropical storm hitting the entire Texas coast and spreading into Louisiana, but National Weather Service meteorologists don’t predict major impacts to North Texas.

  • California voters: Less Republican and white than in 2003

    It's a familiar refrain among California's recall watchers: 2021 is not 2003. Yes, the state again is in the middle of a recall election that could remove the Democratic governor from office. “Newsom has always had it by the numbers, and he knows that," said Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California and an expert in voters and the electorate.

  • House Democrats eye corporate tax rate hike, surtax on wealthy in spending package - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part of a sweeping plan that includes tax increases on the wealthy, corporations, and investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. Democrats are also expected to propose a 3% surtax on individual income above $5 million as part of a wide-ranging $3.5 trillion budget bill. They are also considering raising the minimum tax on U.S. companies' foreign income to 16.5% from 10.5% and the top capital gains tax rate to 28.8% from 23.8%.

  • 4 Factors That Increase Your Risk of Breakthrough COVID

    Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you're fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you've suffered a "breakthrough" infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you've had both jabs. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the he

  • New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise ahead of Auckland lockdown decision

    New Zealand reported an increase in new coronavirus cases on Monday, all in its largest city Auckland which is struggling to control the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend. The latest cases were released ahead of a announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 0400 GMT on whether the social restrictions in place in Auckland would be eased or extended.