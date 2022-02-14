Manchin would oppose second Supreme Court nominee right before midterms

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) at the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on clean hydrogen in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, February 10, 2022.





Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told reporters Monday that he would not support confirming another nominee to the Supreme Court right before the midterm elections and would prefer to wait until the country knows which party will control the Senate in 2023.

Manchin told reporters that if another Supreme Court seat becomes vacant shortly before the Nov. 8 election, he would support holding off a vote on President Biden's nominee to see if Republicans win back control of the Senate.

"I'm not going to be hypocritical on that. If it comes a week or two weeks before like it did with our last Supreme Court nominee, I think that's a time it should go to the next election," he said.

He's being consistent with the position he and other Democrats took in the fall of 2020 after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September of that year.

Democrats insisted that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wait until after the election to move a nominee so that the winner of the presidential contest could make the choice - the same position McConnell took in 2016 when he blocked President Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland from getting a Senate hearing or vote.

Manchin was outspoken in opposing McConnell's plan to speed President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, through the Senate confirmation process before the 2020 presidential election.

"Rushing to confirm a Supreme Court nominee weeks before a presidential election has never been done before in the history of our nation and it will only fan the flames of division at a time when our country is deeply divided," he said at the time.

"I cannot support a process that risks further division of the American people at a time when we desperately need to come together. I will not vote to confirm Judge Coney Barrett or any Supreme Court nominee before Election Day on November 3rd. I urge my Republican friends to slow down, put people before politics, and give their constituents a chance to vote."

Moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) joined Manchin in calling for Republicans to await the outcome of the election to let the winner pick Ginsburg's successor.

Collins at the time cited the treatment of Garland in 2016 as the reason why she wanted to hit the pause button on Trump's nominee.

"When the Senate considers nominees to the United States Supreme Court, it is particularly important that we act fairly and consistently, using the same set of rules, no matter which political party is in power," she said in late October 2020.

Murkowski voted against a motion to end debate on Barrett's nomination and advance her nomination. But she voted "aye" on the final confirmation vote.

"I voted no on the motion to proceed yesterday because I have stated on multiple occasions since 2016 I do not believe the Senate should take up a Supreme Court nomination this close to a presidential election," she said, explaining her "no" vote on the procedural motion.