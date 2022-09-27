Manchin Pulls Energy-Permitting Plan From Government Funding Bill

Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin dropped his effort to include an energy permit provision in must-pass legislation to fund the government after it became clear it didn’t have enough support.

Opposition to Manchin’s plan to speed up approval of energy projects had threatened to stall passage of a funding bill that is needed to keep the government operating past the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year. The Senate is likely to vote to move forward with the stopgap spending bill later Tuesday now that the energy provision has been removed.

“It is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk,” Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said in a statement. He added that “we should never come to the brink of a government shutdown over politics.”

The decision spells the end for now for an effort by Manchin to convince his colleagues to support compromise energy permit changes that he argued were key to US energy independence and transition to renewable sources. Manchin faced opposition to fossil fuel provisions from progressives in the Democratic Party as well as from Republicans demanding more extensive changes.

The provision had been attached to the must-pass spending bill as part of a bargain between Manchin, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden in exchange for his crucial vote on a climate and tax package in August.

Manchin’s bill would put a two-year time goal on environmental reviews for large energy projects and one year for smaller ones. In addition, the legislation would be able to designate a list of at least 25 “high-priority energy infrastructure projects” for which permitting would be prioritized.

Schumer said that he, Manchin and other senators “will continue to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, said she would work with Manchin to try negotiate a new version in the coming months that can get GOP support.

“The problem is that it was a one party proposal,” she said. Capito is looking to include it in the annual defense policy bill coming to the Senate floor as soon as October. Yet any changes that please Republicans could lose Democratic votes.

Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said she hopes Manchin’s bill gets a separate vote. Pulling it, she added, helps prevent any shutdown risk. “This does smooth the way to passage.”

Both the House and Senate must finish work on the government funding bill by the end of the day Friday to avoid non-essential government services shutting down on Saturday.

The stopgap measure also includes more than $12 billion to Ukraine to assist in its war with Russia, $1 billion for emergency home heating assistance, $2 billion for previous disasters and $2.5 billion for New Mexico wildfires. In addition, the bill would extend Food and Drug Administration user fees for five years, avoiding threatened layoffs and disruption of product testing.

Not included were any new funds to combat the coronavirus or monkeypox as requested by the White House.

