Manchin says Biden misrepresenting IRA again with hydrogen ruling

Dec. 26—U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says the Biden administration is once again violating provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act with onerous rules on hydrogen production tax credits.

Manchin, chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued a statement just before Christmas taking exception to the the release of proposed rules by the U.S. Department of Treasury on the use of the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit.

Manchin said the administration's proposal imposes onerous rules — which were not included in the original language of the Inflation Reduction Act — that limit the ability of the credit to help develop a domestic hydrogen market.

Manchin's vote was key in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which had no Republican support.

However, the West Virginia Democrat says the administrations has since continued to try to change the legislation without the approval of Congress.

"This administration cannot keep itself from violating the Inflation Reduction Act in their relentless pursuit of their radical climate agenda," Manchin said. "Today's proposed rules on the IRA's hydrogen production tax credit will only make it more difficult to jumpstart the hydrogen market, which will be a critical part of our secure energy future."

Manchin said efforts by the Biden administration to obstruct hydrogen development in the United States is short-sighted.

"Make no mistake, obstructing hydrogen development in our country is the short-sighted goal of the far-left advocacy groups who lobbied the administration for these restrictions because they oppose all energy sources other than solar and wind — and even the renewables industries have said these restrictions are a bad idea," Manchin added. "For an administration that wants to reduce emissions and fight climate change, it makes no sense to kneecap the hydrogen market before it can even begin."

Hydrogen has the potential to be the new horsepower of the country and will strengthen the nation's energy security, according to Manchin. He said it will also make the U.S. less dependent on foreign adversaries.

"Adding onerous new restrictions for the hydrogen tax credit is particularly hypocritical when this administration has bent, broken, and ignored the law again and again to make it easier to access electric vehicle tax credits," Manchin added. "Today's proposed rule doesn't just violate the law — it makes absolutely no sense, and I will continue to fight this administration's manipulation of the IRA."

— Contact Charle Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com