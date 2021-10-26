Moderate Manchin says it makes no sense to abandon U.S. Senate filibuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Cowan and Timothy Gardner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Richard Cowan and Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Tuesday that "it makes no sense to me" to abandon the Senate filibuster, the week after Democratic President Joe Biden said he was open to changing the custom to pass a voting-rights bill.

In an interview with the Economic Club of Washington, Manchin - a moderate Democrat whose vote is key to legislation passing the Senate - also said there was a "high probability" that Congress will approve a bipartisan infrastructure investment bill and a larger domestic investment measure to expand social services and attack climate change.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, said of that legislation's fate: "We remain confident that a final deal is within reach."

Manchin said the $1.5 trillion he is seeking for the larger of the two bills is "more than fair," even as progressives push for $2 trillion or more. The original price tag proposed by Biden was $3.5 trillion.

Republicans so far this year have used the filibuster three times to block wide-ranging Democratic bills aimed at increasing access to mail-in ballots and other steps to encourage voting and stop restrictive new election laws being enacted in Republican-controlled states.

This week, Schumer, a Democrat, might bring yet another bill to the Senate floor: one that would reinstate the federal government's role in overseeing election law changes in certain states, which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.

Republicans are again expected to deny the Senate the 60 votes needed to advance legislation beyond procedural hurdles.

Manchin has been working, without success, to gain the support of at least 10 Republicans so that the bill can pass.

Biden weighed in last week, saying that the Senate should "fundamentally alter" the filibuster process to help clear the way for voting rights legislation.

"Makes no sense to me at all," Manchin said, noting that when Democrats were in the Senate majority they defended the filibuster practice that requires at least 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to advance legislation.

During the wide-ranging interview, Manchin, who represents the coal-producing state of West Virginia, also addressed climate change provisions he is blocking in the domestic investment bill.

Manchin, the top recipient in Congress of campaign contributions from oil and gas interests, suggested Biden could push countries at the U.N. talks next week in Glasgow, Scotland, to take tough actions on climate based on steps the United States already has taken.

"The bottom line is what he needs to do is brag about what we've done," said Manchin. U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from energy consumption fell last year as demand took a hit from the pandemic and from the switch from coal to natural gas, but are expected to rise as the economy recovers.

Manchin has opposed two major climate measures in the social spending bill supported by fellow Democrats: a plan that would reward power utilities for investing in renewables such as solar and wind power and penalize those that do not, and a fee on oil and natural gas producers for emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Manchin in recent days has denied a report that he might switch political parties and join the Republicans, a move that would change the balance of power in the Senate and potentially kill the infrastructure and domestic investment bills central to Biden's agenda.

"I don't think the R's (Republicans) would be any more happy with me than D's (Democrats) are right now," Manchin said responding to a question about his political future.

He then added, "I don't know where in the hell I belong" as a moderate in a 50-50 divided Senate.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden hopes to reach spending deal this week

    U.S. President Joe Biden held out hope on Monday for an agreement among Democrats this week on his major spending, before he heads to Scotland for a climate summit. REPORTER: "Do you think you'll have a plan before Wednesday?"BIDEN: "With the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors."Biden visited New Jersey to sell his "Build Back Better" agenda after talks on Sunday with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is critical to the package, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.With negotiators zeroing in on a billionaire tax to pay for the legislation, Biden in a speech in New Jersey Monday, took aim at past Republican plans that largely benefited the wealthy. BIDEN: "I've never seen a time in American history when the middle class did well, the wealthy didn't do very well. I'm tired of 'trickle-down'."In an effort to make good on Biden's campaign promises, Democrats need to agree on two key pieces of legislation - a climate change and social spending plan that could cost up to $2 trillion, and a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Manchin, one of two Democratic holdouts along with Senator Kyrsten Sinema, said Monday he believed a deal on a framework for the social spending bill could be reached this week. But he remained opposed to spending more than $1.5 trillion.Manchin said he supported the idea of a tax on the nation's roughly 700 billionaires to fund the programs. The prolonged debate on the spending plans comes as Biden prepares to attend two major summits: a G20 gathering of world leaders in Rome that starts on Saturday and a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, kicking off on Sunday. Biden expressed a desire for a deal before he leaves on Thursday."That’s my hope.”

  • Alaska’s lone House member to face off with familiar family

    Seeking a 26th term in the U.S. House, Alaska's lone representative will face a challenger in 2022 with strong name recognition in the state. Nicholas Begich III has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to challenge U.S. Rep. Don Young's hold on the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House. Young is only the fourth person to hold the seat since statehood and won it in a special election a year after Begich’s grandfather, U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, was declared dead after his plane went missing while flying to Juneau in 1972.

  • What drives Sinema? A different view of politics

    Analysis: Democrats can't pass the 'Build Back Better' agenda in spite of the Arizona senator. They have to work with her.

  • Justin Fields taking sacks like no other quarterback in the NFL

    In one particular statistical category, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is separating himself from the pack this season. Unfortunately, it’s a stat Fields would prefer not to lead the league in: Times sacked. Fields has been sacked 22 times, the most of any quarterback in the NFL this season, even though he’s 30th in the NFL [more]

  • John Harbaugh: Message from loss to Bengals same as it was after beating Chargers

    The last two weeks for the Ravens are a prime example of how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL. Week Six saw them rout the Chargers 34-6 to spark discussion about their place among the top teams in the AFC. Week Seven brought a very different result, however. The Bengals scored 28 straight points [more]

  • Revealed: 60% of Americans say oil firms are to blame for the climate crisis

    While a strong majority of Americans believe global heating is happening, a new Guardian poll shows sharp partisan divides Most Americans want to see oil and gas companies held accountable over the climate crisis, a poll finds. Photograph: SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A majority of Americans want to see oil and gas companies held to account for lying about the climate crisis and contributing to global heating, according to a new YouGov poll commissioned by the Guardian, Vice News, and Co

  • Feet of snow causes a travel nightmare in the Sierra Nevada

    After a long, hot summer full of wildfires, a lot of snow fell in a very short time in the Sierra Nevada from Oct. 24-25, causing quite a mess on highways.

  • ‘This could be the ballgame:’ Biden goes all-in on Virginia

    Rather than distance himself from a down-ballot race, the president has tied himself increasingly to it.

  • Marine Corps has yet to approve any coronavirus vaccine religious exemptions

    The U.S. Marine Corps has not approved any religious exemptions for troops who say getting the COVID-19 vaccination would violate their religious beliefs.

  • San Francisco prosecutors quit progressive DA Chesa Boudin's office, join recall effort

    Two San Francisco prosecutors have quit their jobs in progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office and joined an effort to recall him.

  • Pentagon engaging with veterans groups getting people out of Afghanistan 'almost on a continuous basis,' spokesperson says

    While the U.S. military hasn't evacuated anyone from Afghanistan in nearly two months, officials are coordinating with veterans' groups who are still trying to get people out of the Taliban-controlled country.

  • US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

    The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority.

  • Colombia's most-wanted drug lord told armed forces: 'You beat me' when caught -government

    The man Colombia describes as the world's most dangerous drug trafficker told security forces: "You beat me" when he was captured during an operation this weekend, the government said on Sunday, pledging to extradite him swiftly to the United States. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, was caught by Colombia's armed forces during an operation in a rural area of Colombia's Uraba region, Antioquia province, which involved more than 500 members of Colombia's special forces and 22 helicopters, officials said on Saturday. Otoniel is accused of exporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine each year, while President Ivan Duque said on Saturday he is also responsible for killing police officers, recruiting minors and sexually abusing children.

  • Jennifer Aniston remembers James Michael Tyler with heartbreaking post

    Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and others also paid tribute to the actor who portrayed Gunther on "Friends," who died Sunday at the age of 59.

  • Trumpkin Youngkin Could Explode Dems’ Minds and Biden’s Plans

    Win McNamee/GettyFor the next week, Virginia is the focal point for American politics and the culture war that is gripping our nation.With one week to go before Virginia’s gubernatorial election, Democrats are desperately trying to fend off what would be a crushing and embarrassing defeat, with President Biden himself set to rally the troops in Arlington on Tuesday evening. But if Republican Glenn Youngkin can hold Trump voters and win back college-educated suburbanites who bolted during Trump’s

  • Christina Haack Was Noticeably Absent From Ex Tarek El Moussa's Wedding to Heather Rae Young This Weekend

    Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young officially tied the knot while Haack spent the weekend at home with fiance and real estate agent Joshua Hall.

  • Biden hopes for spending deal this week

    Biden visited New Jersey to sell his "Build Back Better" agenda after talks on Sunday with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is critical to the package, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat."That’s my hope," Biden told reporters as he departed Wilmington in his home state of Delaware en route to neighboring New Jersey.Democrats are seeking to coalesce around two key pieces of legislation - an up-to-$2 trillion social spending and climate change package and a $1 trillion infrastructure bill - to make good on Biden's campaign promises.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Reminisces on Travis Barker Proposal: 'Can't Believe This Was a Week Ago'

    Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos from her engagement to Travis Barker, including a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring

  • The Truth About Those John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Breakup Rumors

    Here's the truth about those rumors that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have broken up.

  • Rachel Maddow Celebrates Neo-Nazis Who've Been Crippled By Legal Fees: 'Good For Them'

    The MSNBC host offered viewers "warm fuzziness" in the form of schadenfreude about the Charlottesville rally organizers.