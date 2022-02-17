Manchin Says He’s Undecided on Raskin and Other Fed Picks

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said he remains undecided on President Joe Biden’s nominees for the Federal Reserve, including Sarah Bloom Raskin, the embattled pick for vice chair for supervision.

“We had a conversation and we will have more conversations,” the West Virginia Democrat said of Raskin, who he met with earlier this week. “I made no decisions on anybody.”

Manchin’s vote in the 50-50 Senate will be particularly crucial for Raskin, who is facing stiff Republican opposition, including a GOP boycott of a Senate Banking Committee vote on the nominees earlier this week.

Manchin, who for months has been the sharpest Democratic critic of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy amid soaring inflation, said he’s still reviewing the nominees.

“We’re just basically looking and reviewing everything and talking to my good friends here about all the different concerns people have,” he said, when asked about Republican opposition to Raskin.

Republicans led by Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania oppose Raskin because of her views on climate regulations, but have blocked a vote on her nomination in the Banking panel because they are unhappy with answers she and the Federal Reserve gave about her role as a director at Reserve Trust, a fintech company.

Banking Chair Sherrod Brown of Ohio has refused to separate Raskin’s nomination from the rest of Biden’s Federal Reserve picks, including the renomination of Jerome Powell as chair. Democrats’ current strategy is to wait out the Republicans.

“I believe that the Republicans will understand that they can’t just continue boycotting committee hearings that they don’t like the results that are going to happen,” Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith, a member of the committee, said Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.”

