Manchin says White House staff drove him to reject Biden's social policy plan

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) returns to a basement office meeting with other senators that included Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Angus King (I-ME), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that drove him to reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan.

Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Manchin said he would not say "the real reason" talks failed. But when asked what that was, he said: "The bottom line is ... it's staff. It's staff purely... It's not the president, it's staff. And they drove some things and put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable."

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories