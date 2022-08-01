Manchin secures commitment for completion of troubled pipeline project

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday.

The commitment from Democrats Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the pipeline to be completed and "streamline the permitting process for all energy infrastructure," the news outlet reported, citing Manchin's office.

The pipeline project has faced legal setbacks and is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest shares jump 20% after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareholder

    "Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest today has led us to become the Company's largest investor," Elliott Investment Management said. It did not disclose its stake in Pinterest, and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Wall Street Journal had reported in July that Elliott had amassed a more than 9% stake.

  • Man, 32, arrested on arson suspicion in grass fire near Buck Sansom Park in Fort Worth

    The fire was the 20th that burned grass in that area in the last seven days.

  • Guy Reffitt: Militia member given longest sentence yet for role in Capitol riot

    Reffitt told his children not to report him because ‘traitors get shot’

  • Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures

    Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders, that allowed them to continue operations. “Once again, politics has superseded medical expertise and commonsense,” Amy Irvin, a spokeswoman for abortion clinics in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, said Monday.

  • Even as China becomes more assertive, there are still shared interests, New Zealand's prime minister says

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that even "as China becomes more assertive in the pursuit of its interests", there are still shared interests that the two countries can and should co-operate on. New Zealand has toughened its tone recently on both security and Beijing's growing presence in the South Pacific, in part due to the signing of a security pact between China and Solomon Islands earlier in the year. Ardern said in a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland that while there were areas that mattered deeply to New Zealand and where the country's view differed from that of China, New Zealand was willing to engage.

  • Militia member given longest prison sentence for U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday for joining a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later threatening to harm his children if they informed on him to the FBI. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a jury in March of five felony charges, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich issued a sentence of seven years, three months - the longest yet for anyone involved in the riot.

  • Manchin-Schumer Deal Has a New Hurdle: Kyrsten Sinema

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Senator Joe Manchin is on board with a $433 billion tax and climate bill, Democrats, Republicans and the private equity industry all are trying to suss out where Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Arizona D

  • White House warns China against taking escalatory actions if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

    The White House on Monday warned China against taking escalatory actions if Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visits Taiwan during her trip to Asia this week, stressing that such a visit does not change anything. “There’s just no reason for this to escalate,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “There’s every reason given…

  • Donald Trump Warned Jared Kushner That Tom Brady Was Also Trying to Court Ivanka Trump

    Donald Trump has always had a Tom Brady obsession, and now, we might know the reason why. Jared Kushner is offering insight into his courtship of Ivanka Trump in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and it surprisingly involves the NFL star. Kushner and Donald Trump got off to a rough start […]

  • Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

    The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans gripe.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden

    Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."

  • Pelosi heads to Taiwan despite warnings from Xi and Biden

    The speaker is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit in decades.

  • Cornyn tests positive for COVID-19

    Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which could further complicate the math of floor votes for Republicans and Democrats at the start of a busy week for the Senate. “After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Cornyn wrote on Twitter. “I’m fully vaccinated…

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he doesn't 'trust a thing Kevin McCarthy says' and accuses the GOP leader of 'siding with insurrectionists' to become House speaker

    "Sometime about a year or two ago, he made the decision that his only goal was to become Speaker of the House," Kinzinger said of McCarthy.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • Barrasso says Sinema ‘not going to easily be twisted’ on Manchin-Schumer deal: ‘This is far from done’

    Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said the new spending deal between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last week is “far from done,” suggesting possible opposition from moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Barrasso told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that Sinema “felt blindsided” by the…

  • Manchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- The climate and tax spending deal announced last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin could cost billions in new taxes. Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe legislation, which may get a Senate vote as soon as this w

  • Idaho officials waste millions of taxpayer dollars by passing unconstitutional laws

    Before Idahoans go to the ballot box this November, we should be asking our candidates whether they are going to force taxpayers to continue to pay millions of dollars in attorneys’ fees by passing unconstitutional laws and then defending those laws. │ Opinion

  • Jordan drawn to mics like iron to magnets. His marriage bill vote no shock | Thomas Suddes

    The U.S. House passed a bill to protect marriage equality just 25 days after Roe fell — a lightning-fast move for Capitol Hill, Thomas Suddes writes.

  • Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism.“The longer the war goes on, fewer people sympathize with Russia in Ukraine. Those who spoke Russian in everyday life, switch to Ukrainian,” a long-time observer of Ukrain