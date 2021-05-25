Manchin, Sinema urge Republicans to "find a path forward" on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

Shawna Chen
·1 min read
Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to "find a path forward" on a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: Democrats need the support of 10 Republicans to reach a filibuster-proof majority. Manchin and Sinema are the two most prominent Democratic senators opposed to eliminating the filibuster.

What they're saying: "The events of January 6th were horrific. We could never have imagined an attack on Congress and our Capitol at the hands of our own citizens," they said in a joint statement.

  • "In the hours and days following the attack, Republican and Democratic members of Congress condemned the violence and vowed to hold those responsible accountable so our Democracy will never experience an attack like this again."

  • A bipartisan commission "is a critical step to ensuring our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again. We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th."

State of play: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and more than two dozen of his colleagues have come out against the commission.

