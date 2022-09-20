Manchin slams 'revenge politics' on permit plan

Reuters
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal. In a speech to the Mexican Senate following a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Steinmeier said failure to close ranks against Moscow's attack on Ukraine posed a threat to global democracy. "For us, Germans and Mexicans, for the democratic world to emerge stronger from this conflict, a common position must be held," Steinmeier said.