Manchin urges Biden to support "responsible" natural gas

New conspiracy charges have been filed against five people associated with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, over their alleged involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege, according to the Justice Department. Why it matters: The arrests are the latest move against the Proud Boys, who have a history of violence. Authorities have focused their attention on the group as they investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Trump.More than a dozen people affiliated with the group have already been charged in connection to the Capitol riots, per the Washington Post.Details: William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon, Felicia Konold and Cory Konold have been charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges, according to criminal complaints unsealed Thursday after the individuals were taken into custody. Kuehne, Colon and the Konolds have been charged in joint conspiracy filing, while Chrestman was charged in a separate filing. According an FBI affidavit, the five individuals were repeatedly observed with the Proud Boys group who were seen outside, and later inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. "The SUBJECTS not only moved closely to each other in proximity, but also appeared to gesture and communicate to one another both before and while inside the Capitol in an apparent effort to coordinate their efforts," an FBI agent said in the affidavit. Most wore tactical-style gear, including helmets and gloves, and Chrestman carried a wooden club or axe handle disguised as a flag, according to the FBI agent. "Your affiant believes that there may be more persons involved in this particular conspiracy than the persons described throughout this affidavit, and the investigation is ongoing," a footnote in the affidavit noted. The big picture: During Trump's impeachment trial this week, House managers have pointed to the Proud Boys' involvement in the Capitol riot.The managers have also tied the Proud Boys to Trump, who refused to condemn the extremist group during the 2020 campaign.