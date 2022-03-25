Manchin to vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson, likely ensuring she will be the first Black woman on Supreme Court

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Friday that he intends to vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, effectively guaranteeing she will be confirmed and become the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

"After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin said.

"I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice," he added.

Senator Joe Manchin

More: What's next for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson? A high-profile confirmation process

Manchin frequently breaks from other Democrats in his votes. With his vote secured, the entire Democratic caucus in the evenly divided Senate is expected to vote for Jackson.

A simple majority of 51 of the 100 senators must vote yes for Jackson to be confirmed. The Senate is evenly split between 50 Democratic caucus members and 50 Republican members, and Vice President Harris would break tie votes, giving Democrats the majority.

No Republicans have announced their support for Jackson yet and some already have indicated they'll oppose her.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that "after studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to our highest Court."

McConnell's opposition is not surprising, and likely presages the stance of the vast majority of the GOP caucus.

In sometimes acrimonious grilling during theconfirmation hearings this week, Republicans pressed the judge on her record sentencing defendants in child porn cases, her views of court packing and as a federal public defender representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay. She was probed on other topics including critical race theory, court packing, and gender.

Story continues

Some Republicans moderates, notably Maine Sen. Susan Collins or Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, could decide to support Jackson. They both voted yes on her appointment to her current role, as did South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose aggressive questioning and visible dissatisfaction with some of her answers in this week's hearings suggests he will not vote to support her again.

More: Judicial philosophy to child porn sentencing: Key takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court hearings

“Her wide array of experiences in varying sectors of our judicial system have provided Judge Jackson a unique perspective that will serve her well on our nation’s highest court," Manchin said in a statement. "During our meeting, she was warm and gracious. On top of her impressive resume, she has the temperament to make an exceptional jurist."

The West Virginia Senator specifically noted Jackson's familiarity with his state in announcing his decision.

"Notably, Judge Jackson and her family spend a great deal of time in West Virginia and her deep love of our state and commitment to public service were abundantly clear," he said.

Manchin met with Jackson in his office earlier this month, but said at the time he had not made a final decision.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: KBJ: Manchin support likely ensures her confirmation to Supreme Court