Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin's demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier" and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.

Biden's statement came hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress' more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month's recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

Even so, Biden's directive would mean postponing congressional action on easing climate change and raising taxes on higher earners and large companies, components he and Democrats have long wanted in the economic package. That would represent a jarring setback for goals that rank among the party’s most deeply held aspirations and would delay a risky showdown over the plan until the cusp of November’s elections.

The president's remarks underscored a growing sentiment among Democrats that after months of bargaining with Manchin that only made the president's top-tier domestic priority ever smaller, it was time to declare victory. Reducing pharmaceutical costs, helping consumers purchase health coverage and trimming federal red ink are Democratic priorities and passage would let them flash achievements before voters that Republicans are on track to solidly oppose.

“Families all over the nation will sleep easier if Congress takes this action. The Senate should move forward, pass it before the August recess, and get it to my desk so I can sign it,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

He thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who has spent months negotiating with Manchin, for “his dogged and determined effort to produce the strongest possible bill" and “even offering significant compromises to try to reach an agreement.”

That seemed like an unspoken dig at Manchin, whom Biden's statement did not mention and who in December sunk a much broader, $2 trillion, 10-year version of the package.

Though its final scope remained unclear, a slimmed-down measure contoured to Manchin's latest demands could generate around $288 billion in savings over 10 years by letting Medicare negotiate prices for the pharmaceuticals it buys, requiring rebates from drug makers if price increases exceed inflation and other cost reductions. It would spend just a fraction of that on health insurance subsidies that expire in January, with the rest going to deficit reduction, according to early estimates.

In a sign of movement, Democrats planned to begin vetting the prescription drug language next week with the Senate parliamentarian, said a Democratic aide, to make sure there are no provisions that violate the chamber's rules and must be dropped. The aide was not authorized to discuss the plans publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Manchin, whose vote is necessary for Democrats to succeed in the 50-50 Senate, had also said Friday that if party leaders want to pursue a broader measure aimed at global warming and raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations, they should wait until later this summer. He argued that would allow time to see what happens to inflation and interest rates this month.

“Let’s wait until that comes out so we know we’re going down the path that won’t be inflammatory to add more to inflation,” Manchin said on “Talkline,” a West Virginia talk radio show hosted by Hoppy Kercheval.

After months of citing inflation fears among his reasons for seeking to trim Biden's overall package, Manchin raised sharpened concerns this week after the government said annual inflation hit 9.1% in June, the heftiest increase in 41 years. Polls show inflation is voters' top concern as November elections approach in which Republicans could well win control of the House and Senate.

In his statement, Biden said action on climate and clean energy “remains more urgent than ever” but acknowledged a willingness to accept delays in congressional action.

“If the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment," he said.

Biden’s options for executive action or Environmental Protection Agency regulations could include rejecting permits for oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters, tightening pollution allowed from coal-fired plants and restricting natural gas pipelines.

Biden’s comments marked the latest retreat he and congressional Democratic leaders have made since initially pushing wider-ranging goals early last year that would have cost $3.5 trillion or more.

Those priorities would have also provided free pre-kindergarten, low-cost child care, paid family leave and more. They ultimately fell victim to Democrats’ slender majorities in Congress and changes in the political and economic climate that have seen voters’ concerns over the inflation and the economy intensify.

Any plan that emerges faces certain unanimous opposition from Republicans, who argue its boosts in spending and taxes would further inflame inflation.

Manchin had told Schumer on Thursday that he could not support a bill now that would include other party goals like battling climate change and raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations, according to a Democrat briefed on those talks.

The two lawmakers have been negotiating over a package that had been expected to reach around $1 trillion over 10 years, with about half used to reduce federal deficits.

Manchin said he considered his talks with Schumer “still going." Yet his latest stance provoked a mixture of anger and pragmatism from fellow Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters she was unsure what remained in her party's proposal but added, “I would be very, of course, disappointed if the whole saving the planet is out of the bill." A spokesperson for Schumer did not return requests for comment.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she was skeptical about Manchin's acceptance of a health care-focused package. “Look, the guy has changed his mind" before, Jayapal told reporters. “So let’s see. I have no confidence."

“If there was a guarantee that we could get the bigger deal in September, I’m open to that," said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who chairs the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. “But to go to the altar, at some point we need to say, ‘I do.'”

Delaying action until after the August break would leave Democrats facing a dangerously ticking clock. Special budget powers expire Oct. 1 that would let them push the legislation through the 50-50 Senate over solid GOP opposition, with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

That would pose a risk that any Democratic absences because of COVID-19 or other reasons would leave them lacking the votes they need. It would also push congressional action until just weeks before the November elections, when any votes can be quickly spun into a damaging campaign attack ad.

Manchin said he was concerned that raising corporate taxes would prompt layoffs and some of his party’s environmental proposals would hinder “what this country needs to run the economic engine.”

Other Democrats say the broader measure's initiatives would be more than paid for by making high earners and large corporations pay the costs. And they've noted that deficit reduction helps control inflation by reducing the government's need for borrowing, which would otherwise help boost interest rates.

___

AP reporters Farnoush Amiri, Matthew Daly and Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • With climate and tax reform out, Democrats aim for slim healthcare bill

    After Sen. Joe Manchin rejects climate and tax reform provisions, progressives look to what they can pass before the midterm elections.

  • Joe Biden Urges Democrats To Take Manchin's Offer, Punt On Climate Spending

    The president is bowing to reality following objections to his agenda from conservative West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.

  • Jan. 6 panel changed script for star witness — at a steep cost

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack scrambled to add new testimony from White House counsel Pat Cipollone to its latest hearing on Tuesday, and in the process bumped aside evidence about former President Trump’s ties to violent extremist groups. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) acknowledged the shift on Wednesday, saying the panel wanted to…

  • Jaguar Formula-E team to take the track at the all-electric NYC E-Prix

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian sits down with Jaguar Formula-E Team Principal James Barclay to talk about the manufacturer's EV racing unit competing in the all-electric NYC E-Prix this weekend.

  • Prosecutors Suspect Wyoming Company May Have Hidden Pipeline Issues Before Spill

    Busted pipeline poured more than 50,000 gallons of crude into Montana's Yellowstone River.

  • Matt Gaetz: LGBTQ+ Folks Should Oppose Abortion So They Can Adopt Kids

    But the Human Rights Campaign's Sarah Warbelow pointed out that no one should be forced to give birth in order to provide someone else with a child.

  • Why a recession is 'not the situation we have today,' according to a strategist

    BNP Paribas Asset Management Chief Market Strategist Daniel Morris joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the U.S. economy, the probability of a recession, and the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  • Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report

    Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    The Old Course was never faster. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey.

  • Social Security: 8 Must-Know Facts About Your Benefits

    What you don't understand about Social Security could cost you. Here are key facts worth knowing.

  • Here's what happens to a victimized child when the singular focus is on saving babies

    There is no protecting this girl from the monstrous (and false) things that have been said about her. Where does this stop?

  • Trump considering announcing 2024 bid in fall ahead of midterms, source says

    The former president will be returning to Washington for the first time on July 26.

  • EU: End of Iran nuclear talks near but may not yield deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Negotiations to bring Iran back into compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord are coming to an end, but it is not clear if they will result in an agreement between Tehran and world powers, a senior EU official said on Friday. In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, spurring Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact. "We can be more precise on some details that are still pending, we are waiting for some ideas from Tehran and what the Americans have to say...I don't know (if it is) the end of the process, but the end of the negotiation, yes."

  • Biden: Force is 'last resort' to keep Iran from nukes

    STORY: Speaking in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 TV that was recorded before he left Washington on Tuesday and aired on Wednesday, Biden said he would keep Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list even if that killed off the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.Tehran struck a deal with six major powers in 2015 under which it limited its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain a weapon in return for relief from economic sanctions.U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start violating the agreement's nuclear limits about a year later.In the interview, Biden called Trump's move a "gigantic mistake", noting that the country is "closer to a nuclear weapon now than they were before."Efforts to resurrect the deal so far failed, with a senior U.S. official telling Reuters that chances of its revival were lower after indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Doha two weeks ago.Asked if he would use force against Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, Biden replied: "If that was the last resort, yes."Iran denies it seeks nuclear weapons, saying that its nuclear program is for solely peaceful purposes.Negotiators appeared close to a new deal in March, but talks broke down largely because of U.S. refusal of Tehran's demand that Washington remove the IRGC from the terrorism list, arguing this was outside the scope of reviving the pact.

  • Former DOJ officials who served under Republican presidents say the January 6 committee has made the case to prosecute Trump: 'The evidence is now overwhelming'

    "The damage" of not charging Trump far outweighs the unprecedented action of prosecuting a former president, they wrote in an op-ed.

  • Centrists Turn the Tables and Try to Oust Two ‘Squad’ Stars

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyProgressives have made a brand in recent years of not shying away from primary battles, with several of the left-wing’s most high-profile players rising to fame after ousting incumbents.But now the tables have turned on two members of the so-called progressive “squad”—as centrist challengers emerge to try and take their seat in the Aug. 2 primaries.Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Cori Bush (MO) are both early career members of Congress, bein

  • Schumer readies vote on scaled-back $52 billion chip-manufacturing bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling senators to expect an initial vote as early as Tuesday on scaled-back legislation that would provide grants, tax credits and other financial incentives for companies that build semiconductor manufacturing plants in the U.S.

  • Manchin’s offer to Dems: Take a health care deal or try again later

    His move leaves a slimmed-down bill as the only guaranteed option for Democrats who have long hoped for far more expansive legislation.

  • Dems Are Losing Their Base and Not Because of Taco Gaffes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDemocrats are in serious trouble, as we’re in the midst of witnessing a once-unthinkable shift in American political demographics. And despite first lady Jill Biden channeling her husband’s proclivity for public gaffes, her recent embarrassing comparison of Latinos to “tacos” is not the reason Hispanics are fleeing the party in droves. For all of my life, Democrats have been the party of the working man, while Republicans have been perceived as the part

  • Home sales plummet in SC by double digits. Here’s where it’s worst and why buyers aren’t biting

    Potential home buyers in South Carolina are far less likely to purchase a house now than they did a year ago.