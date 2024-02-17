Manchin won't spoil election between Biden and Trump

Feb. 17—MORGANTOWN — Sen. Joe Manchin reframed American politics past the ideological clashes between Democrats and Republicans seen in Congress on Friday in Morgantown.

Manchin stopped by Vantage Ventures as part of his larger listening tour across the country, where he also announced he would not act as a spoiler for the presidential race. However, Manchin laid out the intellectual foundations for a movement dedicated to bringing a third party into electoral politics.

"The political parties are not into solving problems," Manchin said. "It doesn't play into their business model. The 'problem' is their business model. And if you don't solve them, your business is much better."

The WVU Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs and Vantage Ventures hosted the event.

Manchin touched on various topics throughout the listening event, with an aim toward finding a middle path on issues dominating national discussion.

On abortion, Manchin supports codifying Roe v. Wade. His desire is to see the administration of the ruling's legal precedent be turned into legislative code, with the text of the legislation adapted from the ruling itself. Although Manchin is pro-life himself, he said millions of women have lost their freedom. He portrayed Roe v. Wade as neither pro-life or pro-choice enough, but was at least 50 years of settled law that provides a framework to navigate around abortion issues which also prevents women from feeling like criminals in their own home.

On immigration, Manchin acknowledged the U.S. is a country of immigrants but called the border the most dangerous thing facing the nation. He blamed the increased number of migrants trying to cross the southern border on President Joe Biden's policies, while criticizing Republicans for torpedoing efforts to address the issue.

Manchin also supports sensible gun legislation, as well as calling for red flag laws to decrease the likelihood someone who shouldn't have a gun can acquire one. After the event, Manchin said there needs to be a balance between climate action and energy production.

He warned against eliminating fuel sources like oil and gas, saying renewables by themselves aren't enough to make up the energy shortfall from oil and gas. He advocates developing other sources of energy as well, such as geothermal and hydrogen, as well as improving battery storage and developing small modular reactors. Development of those alternatives could lead to a carbon-free society someday, Manchin said, but the nation is a long way from that.

Moreover, Manchin accused both parties of normalizing hatred, which in turn has had an impact on the ability of discussion to shape legislation. He noted the drastic decrease in congressional output, with this session passing only 39 bills with 10 months left to go. By contrast, the average number of bills passed is usually near 500. The inability of members of Congress to meaningfully engage on legislation has broken the legislative system, he said.

"I keep telling people this is not a political problem," he said. "It's not the Democrats' fault nor the Republicans', it's a breakdown of the system. Power has been concentrated and now we have people who want to be autocrats."

Morgantown Mayor Jenny Selin was a member of the audience. She said the senator made a lot of really good points. During the Q&A portion of the event, Selin asked Manchin if he had any advice on defusing disruptive situations during public meetings. Manchin suggested emphasizing the rules of the meeting as a way to maintain order and allow the meeting to proceed.

"I was thinking about recruiting new people to run for our city council," Selin said. "I was thinking that when people on our boards and commissions, or our council, they see people that are so angry and polarized that it dampens public discourse and makes people feel less inclined to public service."

WVU political science major Azeem Khan, 21, one of Manchin's former interns, was also present. Khan looks up to Manchin, and agreed with Manchin's take that more attention needs to be paid to the middle portion of the political spectrum.

Khan emphasized some of West Virginia's issues in his political outlook. He said the opioid epidemic needs to be fully resolved, which includes providing mental health care. Before the state can embrace a 21st century economy, it needs to ensure that underlying issues such as the opioid crisis are addressed.

"I think part of that is being willing to challenge some things and say, 'how can we be the best version of ourselves as West Virginia, and as an American," Khan said. "It's easier said than done, but I think we all have a role in doing that."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com