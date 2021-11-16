Manchineel: The most deadly tree in the world

Axios

Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosWere you excited to see those first fluffy flakes falling to the ground on Sunday? Or did you curl up under a blanket and curse that wintry weather? Regardless of your stance, prepare to see more of it. What's happening: It's likely that Ohio and much of the Midwest will experience above-average precipitation this winter, according to the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's outlook for December, January and February.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio