MANCI inmate's June 2 death has been ruled a homicide

The death of a Mansfield Correctional Institution inmate James Johnson, 51, of Columbus, who was found dead in his cell June 2, was caused by "blunt force injuries of the head," according to Dr. Mary Goolsby, forensic pathologist and deputy coroner at the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office who performed the autopsy.

Richland County Coroner Daniel Burwell ruled Johnson's death a homicide, according to his autopsy, which the News Journal obtained Wednesday.

It is not know if anyone has been charged yet in Johnson's death.

In July, the News Journal reported a Mansfield Correctional Institution inmate who was found dead in his cell June 2 "appeared to have been assaulted, with blood coming from his head, (blood) that was on the mattress and a swollen face," according to incident reports from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Johnson had been incarcerated in the Ohio prison system since Oct. 2, 2020, according to the ODRC website. He had been expected to be considered for parole on Oct. 19.

Johnson had been serving time for aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and weapons under disability related to a crime committed in Franklin County, according to ODRC. The website lists Johnson's status as "RELEASED - death."

