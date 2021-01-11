'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano addresses her controversial social media presence: 'I bring the fire out in people'

Jason Guerrasio
the mandalorian
Gina Carano plays Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian." Disney Plus

  • For the first time, "The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano spoke about her controversial social media presence while interviewed by "Star Wars" YouTuber Drunk3PO.

  • "If my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence," she said. "So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I'm not sure why."

  • Carano's past tweets about voter fraud in the US election and mask-wearing caused "Star Wars" fans to start the hashtag #FireGinaCarano last year.

"The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano addressed her controversial social media presence in an interview with StarWars YouTuber Drunk 3PO.

"I'm going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence," she said. "So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I'm not sure why."

Carano, the former MMA star who is now best known for playing Cara Dune in Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" series, has drawn criticism in the past for her social media posts on wearing masks and voter fraud in the US election (which has been debunked).

Carano has also asked her followers to join her on Parler, a social-media app touted by Republican politicians and right-wing pundits, which brands itself as a "free speech" platform and has "no fact checkers."

Over the weekend, Apple joined Google in banning Parler from the App store for failing to remove content that promoted violence, The New York Times reported.

Carano's controversial tweets led to the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, which gained traction when her character (Dune) made her first appearance in the second season of "The Mandalorian." However, there are many fans that stand behind her and countered with the #StandWithGinaCarano hashtag.

The Cara Dune character on "The Mandalorian" is a major fixture on the show. A former Rebel shock trooper and now marshal of the New Republic, Mando often teams with her, including on the show's season 2 finale when they board Moff Gideon's ship to save Grogu.

And it's possible Carano will dive deeper into the "Star Wars" canon with the upcoming Disney Plus series "Rangers of the New Republic" that has fans assuming her Dune characters will be a major part of.

