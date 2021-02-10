‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano compares political climate to Nazi Germany on Instagram

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stunson
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gina Carano, one of the stars of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” is under fire Wednesday for several posts she made on Instagram.

The remarks, which have since been deleted, led to #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Carano has portrayed Cara Dune on both seasons of the popular Disney Plus series within the Star Wars universe.

In one of her posts, the conservative-leaning celebrity compared being a Republican in the United States to being a Jew in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano said in the post, Variety reported. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

She also deleted a post showing a person wearing many face masks around their face with the caption, “Meanwhile in California,” according to Variety.

Wednesday is not the first time #FireGinaGarano has trended on Twitter. In September, she was accused of mocking transgender people on the social media platform.

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop,” Carano tweeted, according to The Independent.

She has also alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and had other posts ridiculing the use of face masks to protect against COVID-19, Insider and Yahoo reported.

During a January interview with YouTube personality Drunk C3PO, Carano said she will not let her critics silence her, Fox News reported.

“People need to be OK with having conversations,” she said in the interview, according to Fox News. “With having difficult conversations, with having different opinions. What’s wrong with having a different opinion? Why does everybody have to straight go to demoralizing because maybe they just didn’t think the way you did?”

As she came under fire Wednesday, people again called for her removal from “The Mandalorian.”

“That moment when a transphobic, antisemitic, police bootlicker, covid denier and Trump supporter plays a character who fought her whole life against oppression and tyranny. Lucasfilm should be ashamed. Fire her,” one Twitter user said.

“I’m not about to support a franchise whose star compares being a Republican to being a victim of the Holocaust, sorry,” another Twitter user remarked.

“#FireGinaCarano for believing racism isn’t real, for mocking trans pronouns, for spreading covid conspiracy theories, for supporting the white house insurrection, for being anti-mask, for posting anti-Semitic pics and comparing being a Trumper to being Jewish during the holocaust,” one person said.

Latest Stories

  • Florida’s maskless Super Bowl celebrations could speed the spread of U.K. variant in the U.S.

    A new study posted online Sunday highlights the real threat posed by B.1.1.7 — and why it could be “our last major obstacle to achieving containment of the virus in the U.S.," according to one expert.

  • Punctured lung, fractured ribs: some Russian protesters allege police brutality

    Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on Jan. 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, shouting "Freedom to Alexei Navalny" and slogans against President Vladimir Putin. "I was lying face down on the (police car) floor... They began to hit me, I didn’t even see how many of them there were," Borisov said.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Security ramped up at the Capitol for a post-insurrection impeachment trial

    Officials have heightened security at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump this week, as Washington, D.C. still reels from the violent insurrection at the building on Jan. 6. Why it matters: The pro-Trump riots that resulted in five deaths and the invasion of congressional chambers in January revealed major security flaws at the Capitol, which Capitol Police have attributed to several factors, including lack of manpower and delayed calls for backup. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.But law enforcement officials are working to prevent another violent event during the trial. Details ... Per CNN, security measures throughout the trial will include: Security details for all nine impeachment managers — like last year's trial.National Guard troops on-site at the Capitol and assigned to patrols. Non-scalable, 8-foot fences topped with razor wire are surrounding parts of the Capitol complex. FBI and Department of Homeland Security are on high alert for potential threats.Tightly regulated access to the Senate. Temporary fencing surrounding the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images National Guard members surrounding the Capitol. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images National Guard members collect their weapons on Monday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

    She asked: 'If January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?'

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backFed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is the US accusing China of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for 7.5 years

    A Russian court has sentenced a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses to 7.5 years in prison, a spokesman for the religious denomination said, while in Moscow state investigators opened a new criminal investigation into the group. Since then authorities have detained hundreds of Jehovah's Witnesses and convicted dozens on extremism charges. In the southern region of Krasnodar, Alexander Ivshin, 63, was sentenced to 7.5 years in a penal colony, after being accused of organising activities on behalf of a banned group, spokesman Yaroslav Sivulsky of the European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses said in a statement.

  • One of Trump's impeachment lawyers filed a lawsuit against him in 2020

    This time around, they're on the same side, but it was a different story in 2020, when Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, sued him. In August, van der Veen filed a lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Postal Service, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. The suit alleges that changes were made at the USPS to make it harder for people to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump, the suit says, made "repeated claims" that mail-in voting is "ripe with fraud" but had "no evidence in support of these claims." Based in Philadelphia, van der Veen is the co-founder of a law firm that specializes in personal injury suits. In December, the firm hired Bruce Castor, who signed on last month to serve as one of Trump's impeachment lawyers. Castor and Atlanta-based lawyer David Schoen delivered opening arguments at Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday, and van der Veen joined them in signing impeachment filings that argue Trump was free to claim election laws were changed illegally to taint the election, The Washington Post reports. Van der Veen, who did not respond to the Post's requests for comment, has donated to Democratic politicians in the past, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. She told the Post she would love to know if Trump realizes he hired someone who filed a lawsuit against him last year, adding, "It does seem a little out of character for the former president to embrace someone who so recently sued him." More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backFed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

  • Alabama set to carry out its first execution during pandemic

    Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate by lethal injection in what would be the state's first death sentence carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Willie B. Smith III, 51, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday at a south Alabama prison for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. It would be the first execution carried out by any state in 2021, although there have been federal executions, according to a list maintained by the Death Penalty Information Center.

  • For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

    A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good. Cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are a magnet for those looking to escape as China tightens its grip on the territory of 7.5 million people. Back then, many families separated, with one parent staying in Hong Kong for work, usually fathers who were dubbed "astronauts" as they soared through the sky on visits.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • WHO expert says coronavirus probably didn't leak from China lab

    A World Health Organization expert said Tuesday that the coronavirus probably didn't leak from a Chinese lab, and most likely spread to humans from some other species, The Associated Press reports. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the statement in a summary of a WHO team's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. A WHO team visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019, after months of resistance from the Chinese government. China has denied the virus could have leaked from a lab, and suggested, without evidence, that it might have originated elsewhere and reached Wuhan, possibly in imported frozen food packaging. China still won't agree to a fully independent investigation. More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

    German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing, said Cyrill Klement, who led the investigation of the centenarian for the Neuruppin prosecutors' office. Despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial, though accommodations may have to be made to limit how many hours per day the court is in session, Klement told The Associated Press.