Mandalorian star Gina Carano dropped by Lucasfilm, UTA after social media posts

Lucasfilm said Wednesday night that actress Gina Carano, whose Cara Dune character was a regular on its Star Wars series The Mandalorian, "is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future." Carano drew fire for sharing an Instragm post Tuesday night comparing violence against Jews in Nazi Germany to people with conservative political views in the current United States. "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," Lucasfilm said.

Carano was also dropped by her talent agency, UTA, Variety reports.

The post about Jews and another one making fun of people for wearing face masks had been deleted from Carano's account by Wednesday afternoon. She has previously suggested that vote fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election and mocked people who put their gender pronouns next to their name.

Lucasfilm has "been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," an unidentified source told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Carano was originally supposed to be unveiled as the star of a new Disney+ series in December, until her November tweets derailed those plans. One show unveiled during the presentation, the Mandalorian spinoff Rangers of the New Republic, "seemed to suggest a path for her character Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who had become a Marshall for the New Republic on the show," Variety notes. "Lucasfilm has not yet announced a cast for the new show, however."

