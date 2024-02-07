Mandarin community flocks to baby consignment sale for great deals on products

While the price of almost everything seems to be going up, one local group has found a way to save you money and maybe even make you a couple of dollars.

The group is called the “weeTRADE Kids Consignment Sale,” and thanks to the cost of living creeping up, demand for the sale has never been bigger.

This year marked the 20th year of the weeTRADE Kids Consignment Sale, and co-owner Pam Ellis said it’s more popular than ever before.

“The last 2 sales went up probably 15-20% with the number of consigners,” Ellis explained.

It’s a sign of the times. When everything seems more expensive, this isn’t.

“People are looking to save money because they’re walking out of here with piles of items,” Ellis said.

More than 630 people are selling their gently-used children’s items and more than 4,000 people will show up to shop.

The event started Tuesday and will last 5 days. It’s so popular that presale tickets sell out in minutes.

“It’s the excitement around it but also the great deals and great quality items,” shopper Kelsey Medlin said.

Clothes, toys, gear … Ellis said they’ve got more than 70,000 items. You’ll find name brands at a fraction of the price you’d pay at the store.

The old Bealls department store in Mandarin is packed with merchandise. Everything is marked down at least 50%, making it a one-shop-stop way to pinch pennies.

