A New Mandarin Oriental Hotel Is Coming to London Before the End of the Year

London’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park is one of the most recognizable and luxurious hotels in the British capital. And this winter, it’s getting a little sister.

Located in historic Hanover Square, the new Mandarin Oriental Mayfair will house 50 rooms and suites and 78 private residences on its higher floors. Renowned architectural firm Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners designed the hotel, while Tokyo-based studio Curiosity focused on its interiors which will feature works by local British artists and one-off furniture. Studio Indigo, a UK-based collective of architects, also helped design all 50 guestrooms and suites.

The Mayfair location will house the first namesake Akira Back restaurant in the UK, as well as a location of his ABar Lounge. The Michelin-star chef, who was born in Korea and raised in Aspen, is known for his global portfolio of over 20 glitzy restaurants and lounges, including the Yellowtail in Las Vegas, Vox in Dubai, Dosa in Seoul and Absteak in Beverly Hills. The goal is “to make unforgettable memories for guests by revolutionizing the dining experience through one-of-a-kind dishes and gracious service,” the hotel group explains in a statement.

The new hotel’s spa will provide a host of relaxing amenities, including an 80-foot indoor swimming pool, sauna, vitality pool, relaxation room and a range of wellness treatments. Once you’re good and refreshed, a short walk will lead you to London’s Bond Street and Saville Row, home to some of the world’s best bespoke tailors and a number of other purveyors of luxury goods.

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair opening will precede the group’s first hotel opening in Greece. Announced in February, the 99-room beachfront resort is slated to open by spring 2023. The company also recently launched its collection of exclusive private home rentals in collaboration with StayOne.

Of course, if you prefer the unique luxury of a London hotel, you can wait to book a room at the newest addition to the list this winter.

