Mandates cause uproar for unvaccinated Americans
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the latest in the country's battle against the coronavirus.
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the latest in the country's battle against the coronavirus.
Rep. Maxine Waters again asks the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into gang-like groups of L.A. County sheriff's deputies.
A quarter said it was “likely” or “extremely likely” they would leave their current position in the next three months.
He was seen on video assaulting police officers.
The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation's credit. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should “stay tuned” about what changes Biden would embrace, as he appears to be warming to changing the Senate rule. Biden has previously stated he was supportive of requiring that lawmakers physically hold the Senate floor to sustain a filibuster, but on Thursday suggested he could support eliminating it entirely for some issues.
CBS News' senior foreign affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global impacts of the coronavirus.
From basics to winter trends.
Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday.
Rita Ora gives a lesson in mixing textures.
Amuck, amuck, amuck! Something wicked this way comes in the form of a Hocus Pocus sequel.
This is the moment the conservative legal movement has been building toward for decades: The solidly conservative Supreme Court is about to hear two major abortion cases within a month of each other.Why it matters: All of this is likely to end with significant new restrictions on abortion and a clear path for Republican-led states to win the next big abortion cases, too — the culmination of a long and bitter fight for control of the judiciary.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic
(Bloomberg) -- Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaSHIB, as it’s known, was up 50% in the 24 hours t
Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn't missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast. “People are fighting for their constitutional rights — the way they think their life should be,” said Chevalier, one of hundreds of employees at Bath Iron Works threatening to leave. Chevalier is among a small but significant number of American workers deciding whether to quit their jobs and careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive edicts that affect their freedoms.
The “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate is the target of nearly $1 million in attack ads.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Maid star Margaret Qualley shared what it was like cleaning those filthy rooms—and her answer may surprise you.
A woman selling a used Playstation was killed during what appeared to be an attempted robbery, prosecutors say.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in legal trouble again, this time for accusations he’s failed to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry […]
In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, told podcast she almost turned down the head armorer job in a recent project due to self-doubt about her experience.
"It was like walking a tightrope every day."View Entire Post ›
A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."