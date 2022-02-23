Mandates End Monday / White Palace Closed / Surprise Scholarships
The masks will be coming off (most places) in Chicago on Monday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced that coronavirus metrics are expected to reach a level that permits the end of the city's mask mandate and proof -of-vaccination requirements at gyms, bars and restaurants.
Chicago To Lift Mask and Proof Of Vaccine Mandates On Monday
Mostly Gloomy. High: 24 Low: 23.
Hope Chicago is providing all 1,671 students at Benito Juarez Community Academy high school with a full scholarship to one of 20 Illinois colleges or training programs of their choosing. And that's not all. The foundation run by former CPS CEO Janice Jackson will provide one of each student's parents with funding to attend college or a training program. (Chalkbeat)
Have you ever wondered how Chicago became America's most segregated city? Reporter Heather Cherone takes a look at the deeply entrenched system that "first forced Black Chicagoans to live separately from White Chicagoans and then later expanded to exclude Latino Chicagoans." (WTTW)
A favorite 24-hour greasy spoon in the South Loop has been temporarily shutdown for building code violations. White Palace Grill has been open at the corner of Canal Street and Roosevelt Road since 1939. (CBS2)
A 25-year-old man who was out on bail for a felony gun case was charged with fatally shooting his brother, authorities said. Daron Hardy, who was ordered jailed without bond, told a judge at his arraignment that he wanted to attend his brother's funeral. (CWB)
For A Good Time, Click:
Shame w/ They Hate Change at Thalia Hall (8:30 p.m.)
Small Town: Tribute to John Mellencamp at 115 Bourbon St. (8 p.m)
Tommy Cash at Lincoln Hall (6:30 p.m.)
SamaSama Project at Old Town School of Folk Music (8:30 p.m.)
Louis Tomlinson At Chicago Theater (8 p.m.)
Just The Links:
Did you miss Brian Urlacher's second act as a professional wrestler?
A 3-year-old boy was wounded in a West Side drive-by shooting.
For $60, you can buy a Kanye West facemask promoting his new album, "Donda 2."
After two dark years, the California Clipper is set to flip the red lights back on this week.
— Mark Konkol
Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."
