Mandates End Monday / White Palace Closed / Surprise Scholarships

The masks will be coming off (most places) in Chicago on Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced that coronavirus metrics are expected to reach a level that permits the end of the city's mask mandate and proof -of-vaccination requirements at gyms, bars and restaurants.

Chicago To Lift Mask and Proof Of Vaccine Mandates On Monday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mostly Gloomy. High: 24 Low: 23.

Meet our premier local sponsor:

Thinking of selling your home? Berkshire Hathaway’s new Quick Buy option gives you a guaranteed offer within 24 hours and a close within 14 days. You can accept the offer at any time — and move forward with purchasing your new home or list your home on the market for up to 150 days to get a higher price. It’s the best of both worlds! Contact Ted Widen with Berkshire to learn more: https://tedwiden.bhhschicago.com/

Want to see your business featured in this spot? Click here to get started.

Hope Chicago is providing all 1,671 students at Benito Juarez Community Academy high school with a full scholarship to one of 20 Illinois colleges or training programs of their choosing. And that's not all. The foundation run by former CPS CEO Janice Jackson will provide one of each student's parents with funding to attend college or a training program. (Chalkbeat)

Have you ever wondered how Chicago became America's most segregated city? Reporter Heather Cherone takes a look at the deeply entrenched system that "first forced Black Chicagoans to live separately from White Chicagoans and then later expanded to exclude Latino Chicagoans." (WTTW)

A favorite 24-hour greasy spoon in the South Loop has been temporarily shutdown for building code violations. White Palace Grill has been open at the corner of Canal Street and Roosevelt Road since 1939. (CBS2)

A 25-year-old man who was out on bail for a felony gun case was charged with fatally shooting his brother, authorities said. Daron Hardy, who was ordered jailed without bond, told a judge at his arraignment that he wanted to attend his brother's funeral. (CWB)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Chicago Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

For A Good Time, Click:

Shame w/ They Hate Change at Thalia Hall (8:30 p.m.)

Small Town: Tribute to John Mellencamp at 115 Bourbon St. (8 p.m)

Tommy Cash at Lincoln Hall (6:30 p.m.)

SamaSama Project at Old Town School of Folk Music (8:30 p.m.)

Louis Tomlinson At Chicago Theater (8 p.m.)

Louis Tomlinson. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Just The Links:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

For sale:

Job listings:

Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com

— Mark Konkol

About me: Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch