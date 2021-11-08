Mandates targeted in special session bills
The Florida House and Senate on Monday rolled out proposals for a special legislative session next week that will focus on opposing COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.
Ohio's Senate Republican Party proposed a redistricting map last week that turned heads and drew ire from Rep. Jim Jordan’s allies.
The senator from Arizona's politics could get in the way of the national bill that would protect LGBTQ+ communities from discrimination in housing, the workplace, and more.
"People would say that within our caucus, one of the issues that we have had is trust. And trust is not built in the big moments," Ocasio-Cortez said.
BettmannDuring the 1954 Castle Bravo test over Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, America executed its largest nuclear detonation, a thousand times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Nuclear fallout rained down on inhabitants of atolls more than 100 miles away, including Rongelap.What follows is an excerpt of Blown to Hell: America’s Deadly Betrayal of the Marshall Islanders, where Dr. Robert A. Conard, a former Navy doctor who was among those who first examined the Marshall Is
Top House Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to provide the questions and answers to a survey in which U.S. allies reportedly expressed grave concerns about a potential policy shift limiting the conditions under which the U.S. might use nuclear weapons.Why it matters: The Biden administration is conducting a major nuclear posture review. It will have implications for both allies and strategic competitors like Russia and China, which are modernizing and expanding their nuclear ar
A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."
Biden hit another all-time low in the same USA Today/Suffolk poll at 38% approval. The closest comparable for Harris is former VP Dick Cheney in 2007.
The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.
An unlikely suggestion topped the list, which showed concern about the economy rising as COVID fears ebb.
"All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said in a statement.
As the Democratic party tries to reach agreement, here are key proposed categories for the spending, along with the types of tax hikes planned.
"Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor
France showcased its military muscle Monday with a tour of its new frigate Auvergne in the eastern Mediterranean, seeking to underscore what the ship's captain said was the importance that Paris attaches to ensuring security and stability in the region. Captain Paul Merveilleux de Vignaux said the Auvergne with its 150-strong crew would be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean until January to gather intelligence in order to “show how the respect of international law and especially freedom of navigation matters” to France. “This deployment underlines how important France considers this part of the Mediterranean sea,” as well as the country’s “willingness to contribute to the stabilization of this strategic area,” De Vignaux told reporters at the Cypriot port of Larnaca.
Split grows between the two Republicans as Trump says he told McConnell, ‘Why don’t you write it for me?’ The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the Senate minorit
The Supreme Court will hear a case about the constitutionality of denying Puerto Ricans on the island benefits they can receive on the mainland.
The Republicans have been building up for years to "let's go Brandon." So much for the party of family values.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of six Democrats who voted against the infrastructure bill, but Biden says it's a "gamechanger."
Amtrak plans to use the $66 billion in funding it receives from the newly passed federal infrastructure bill to advance rail projects along the Northeast Corrid
"To spread those kinds of lies" about Jan. 6 is "really dangerous," Liz Cheney told Chris Wallace just days after his colleague did exactly that.
UK ready to scrap NI Protocol’s customs laws MPs accuse Johnson of making them ‘cannon fodder’ Tory favourites blocked from BBC selection panel Universities warned over ethical risks from donations