Mandates a way to ‘move the needle’ on vaccinations: Dr. Richard Besser
Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC director, reacted to President Joe Biden’s new regulation on vaccine mandates for companies with more than 100 employees.
Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC director, reacted to President Joe Biden’s new regulation on vaccine mandates for companies with more than 100 employees.
She does Pilates, yoga-inspired moves, and cardio for all-over tone.
Janine Hoskovec, of Arizona, is now out of a job after she was filmed coughing on a mother and daughter […] The post Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job appeared first on TheGrio.
A TikToker named Mia went viral after filming the argument between a group of young women on a beach and a man who criticized their bikinis.
A convicted murderer’s second chance at life was cut short this week by a hitman in Hasidic garb who blasted him in the back of the head in a shocking Queens execution caught on surveillance video. Victim Jermaine Dixon — a former member of the “Patio Crew” in Brooklyn — had been out of federal prison for less than a year when the disguised gunman struck on Monday, killing the reformed ...
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley weighed in on Ben Simmons' situation.
Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.
Two players beat out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as NBA.com's best player in the league.
Scottie Scheffler is in. Patrick Reed is out. It wasn't easy for team captain Steve Stricker to get his team down to just 12 players.
Cumberbatch told The Hollywood Reporter there was a "ripple effect" on the set when he uttered the insult but was glad that it was kept in the movie.
THIS IS NOT GOOD.
As the Duke of York arrived at Balmoral yesterday, he was not alone. Behind him, in the back seat of the Range Rover, was the woman nowadays never far from his side: his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.
The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.
Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals."What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published Oct. 5 by Harper Collins. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A former West Wing colleague of Grisham's tells Axios: "When I heard this, all I could think about was Stepha
The ruler of Monaco told People magazine that his wife "didn’t go into exile" when she left for South Africa in May.
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters are entering 7th grade while her son is starting his freshman year of college at Brown University
"Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.
There’s no end to the Arizona audit in sight. But with other Trump backers looking to take up audits of their own, some are ready to just call it a win.View Entire Post ›
Alyssa Naeher, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe will not play due to injury, while Christen Press opted out to focus on her mental health.