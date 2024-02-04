Mandatory 10-digit dialing for 904 area code started this week

Early this week, a new mandatory 10-digit dialing began for all calls, including local calls, for customers using the 904-area code.

This is in preparation for the Feb. 26 launch of the region’s 324 area code overlay, approved by the Florida Public Service Commission in May 2022.

Starting on Feb. 26 customers in the 904-area code requesting new service, an additional line, or in some cases, moving their service may be assigned a phone number with the new 324 area code.

The 904-area code serves customers in all or most of Nassau, Duval, Baker, Bradford, Clay, St. Johns, and Union Counties.

“Since August, permissive 10-digit dialing has been allowed. My hope is that residents and businesses have had plenty of time to reprogram contacts and equipment,” said PSC Chairman Mike La Rosa. “With the February launch of the new 324 area code quickly approaching, mandatory 10-digit dialing is necessary for two area codes to service popular Northeast Florida.”

Important information about the 324-area code implementation:

Customers’ telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

A local call will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 522, 611, 711, or 811 if they are currently available in their community.

When providing telephone numbers, use the 10-digit number including the area code.

Ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 324 area code as a valid area code.

According to a news release, the 324-area code implementation is necessary because the 904-area code is running out of available numbers.

