Will mandatory jail time deter Pueblo shoplifters? Councilors, experts weigh in

A city ordinance that mandates jail time for people who steal $300 or more from a merchant was approved by a 4-2 vote Monday by Pueblo City Council.

The ordinance, spearheaded by City Council President Heather Graham, allows a judge to issue a three-day jail stay for people who steal merchandise worth $300 or more, but does not remove a judge's ability to impose alternate sentences. The ordinance amends city code to upgrade theft and theft from a merchant to class 1 offenses, which is more severe than a class 2 offense because it can be punishable with jail time.

As Graham expected, the ordinance was met with criticism from some city councilors, including Vicente Martinez Ortega and Larry Atencio, both of whom voted against the ordinance and questioned if it would deter crime or repeat offenders. Atencio said he felt it would remove a judge’s discretion in deciding sentencing.

Public comment on the matter was also mixed, with some expressing support for the ordinance, eager to see crime rates fall and the city stick up for businesses.

Other speakers, including Patricia O’Brien, an adjunct professor at Colorado State University Pueblo who has explored criminal justice reform from a social work perspective through a book she co-authored, felt that jail time would not deter recidivism and that other measures should be taken to offer support for people who commit those crimes.

“Three days in jail ruins a person’s life,” O’Brien said during the meeting. “It’s long enough to force them, if they have a job, to miss work. It separates them from their loved ones and it cuts off any medication they are taking.”

Councilor Lori Winner, who voted for the ordinance, questioned who would be impacted by it and its effectiveness.

“I don’t know how many cases this is going to impact,” said Pueblo Municipal Judge Carla Sikes, who spoke during the meeting with council about the ordinance. “We don’t have those numbers, so I won’t know until we go forward.”

What Sikes does know, or at least anticipates, is that it will likely be habitual offenders who are most impacted by the ordinance because they represent the “majority of people” who commit thefts that involve merchandise worth $300 or more.

She said over the past five years, there were 256 cases on her docket that involved habitual offenders, meaning someone who is twice more convicted of the same offense within five years of their first conviction. Her office in 2021 filed 322 charges for theft from a merchant and 534 in 2022.

Sikes said over the past month she has seen more thefts that amount to $300 and that the number of those could be around a dozen. The Pueblo Police Department in 2022 issued 460 citations for stealing from a merchant, up from 283 in 2021.

As of April 11, Pueblo PD had issued 205 of those citations in 2023, an increase from the 150 it issued around the same time last year.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller described that increase year-over-year as “pretty significant.”

“I think this (ordinance) has some value,” Noeller said during the city council work session. “Consequences when you break the law are important, and mandatory jail sentences would be a good thing. I know that may not be the consensus thought process, but I think we’ve gotten to a point where we need to institute consequences back into the criminal justice system to combat some of the crime we have in our community.”

Some studies show that a person is likely to ignore those consequences unless there is a certainty of punishment. According to a 2019 study by Ben Johnson, a legislative analyst who specializes in criminal justice policy, if an offender does not expect to be caught, the severity of punishment won’t factor into their decision making. Johnson also wrote that the severity of a punishment is “not associated with lower rates of crime.”

Research from a separate study from the National Institute of Justice, which pulled from those findings to highlight five key points, showed that the “chance of being caught is a vastly more effective deterrent than even draconian punishment” and that a criminal’s behavior is “more likely to be influenced by seeing a police officer with handcuffs and a radio than by a new law increasing penalties.”

That same study also shared that evidence shows shorter sentences could be a deterrent, but that “certainty of being caught” plays a more significant role in deterring someone to commit a crime.

“When (someone) says that thieves don’t learn by getting in trouble, they do,” Mianna Defusco, a Pueblo police officer, said during the city council meeting. “I can tell you several of them know me by name, and when they see me, they (know) they’re in trouble.”

Pueblo PD's Directed Enforcement and Community Engagement (DICE) team has focused some of its efforts toward deterring shoplifting and other low-level crimes. It isn't likely to get a boost in resources to have more of a presence and help make the ordinance more effective, Pueblo police spokesperson Frank Ortega said. The team already draws from limited resources but is made up of four officers and is "making a difference," he said.

However, because of the DICE team's "effective communication" with businesses and its effectiveness so far, Ortega suspects the ordinance could deter people who commit theft at that level. However, he cautioned that it's hard to know at this point how effective it will be.

Graham said part of her reason for introducing the ordinance was to deter repeat offenders because they would know they’d face jail time and not just a fine if convicted.

"Word spreads because those guys talk to each other," Ortega said. "The first few people we arrest for that specific charge, they're going to do those three days in jail and (when they come out), the friends are going to ask them, 'Where were you at?' and they'll say, "I got arrested for stealing.'

"Guys know that we can't take them to jail (for that offense)."

Martinez Ortega questioned how the ordinance would impact capacity at the Pueblo County jail. As of April 12, the jail held 494 people, just short of its capacity of 509. Noeller said it’s expected that starting May 1, Pueblo PD will have the ability to book people into the jail for stealing from a merchant if it's their third offense.

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Chieftain’s deadline about whether the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office anticipates the new ordinance will impact jail capacity.

The ordinance comes with a sunset provision, dated for Jan. 1, 2025. At that point, city council could extend the provision or let it expire.

Graham said that provision is in place so the city can track whether the ordinance is effective.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo city councilors clash on efficacy of jail time for shoplifters