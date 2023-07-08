Manditchesmoped, leads officer on chase with stolen gun, Hamden police say

Jul. 8—Vey said Hamden police Officer Joseph Seagren was patrolling in the area of Morse Street and Saint Mary's Street when he was flagged down by a "concerned citizen" who stated that he had just observed a man riding a moped on Morse Street while waving a gun in the air.

Seagren observed the moped traveling in his direction and attempted to pull it over, but the driver, later identified as Richardson, refused to stop, according to Vey. Instead, the moped traveled a short distance at a slow speed, eventually turning the wrong way down Goodrich Street, Vey said.

Richardson drove the moped into the bushes in front of 149 Goodrich St. and fled on foot down the driveway "holding his waistband with both hands," Vey said. He then ran around the back of the house before reappearing on Goodrich Street, where police arrested him, according to Vey.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in the back of 155 Goodrich St. that was later determined to be stolen, Vey said.

The New Haven Police Shooting Task Force was in the area at the time of the chase and assisted with the investigation, the spokesperson added.