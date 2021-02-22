Mandy Moore congratulates ex Wilmer Valderrama on birth of his daughter

The outpouring of congratulations for Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco following the birth of their first child has included some sweet words from Valderrama's ex-girlfriend Mandy Moore.

Valderrama, 41, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of him holding their baby girl alongside Pacheco, as well as a heartwarming shot of their daughter and Pacheco together.

"Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter...," the former "That 70s Show" star wrote.

It marked the first photos of the baby girl, who was born on Feb. 15, just over a year after Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged.

Moore, who dated Valderrama in the early 2000s, joined the chorus of those wishing them congrats in the comments.

"Look at that gorgeous angel!" she wrote. "Congrats to and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!"

Moore has remained friendly with Valderrama, who attended her 2018 wedding reception and has posted photos of them meeting up over the years.

The "This Is Us" star, 36, is awaiting her own first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She showed off her growing baby bump last month on Instagram.

"Almost there.....,” she captioned it.

Moore plays the mother of three children on "This Is Us," and now she's ready to be one in real life.

“It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” she told TODAY in November.

“I’ve had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land."