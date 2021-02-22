Mandy Moore congratulates ex Wilmer Valderrama on birth of his daughter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Stump
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The outpouring of congratulations for Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco following the birth of their first child has included some sweet words from Valderrama's ex-girlfriend Mandy Moore.

Valderrama, 41, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of him holding their baby girl alongside Pacheco, as well as a heartwarming shot of their daughter and Pacheco together.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter...," the former "That 70s Show" star wrote.

It marked the first photos of the baby girl, who was born on Feb. 15, just over a year after Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged.

Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore (John Shearer / WireImage)
Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore (John Shearer / WireImage)

Moore, who dated Valderrama in the early 2000s, joined the chorus of those wishing them congrats in the comments.

"Look at that gorgeous angel!" she wrote. "Congrats to and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!"

Moore has remained friendly with Valderrama, who attended her 2018 wedding reception and has posted photos of them meeting up over the years.

The "This Is Us" star, 36, is awaiting her own first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She showed off her growing baby bump last month on Instagram.

"Almost there.....,” she captioned it.

Moore plays the mother of three children on "This Is Us," and now she's ready to be one in real life.

“It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” she told TODAY in November.

“I’ve had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land."

Recommended Stories

  • 'NCIS' star Wilmer Valderrama welcomes first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco: 'Straight out of heaven'

    Wilmer Valderrama and model fiancée Amanda Pacheco showed off their baby girl, born Feb. 15. She's "straight out of heaven,'" he said on Instagram.

  • Pregnant Mandy Moore Sends Ex Wilmer Valderrama a Sweet Message After the Birth of His Baby

    As Mandy Moore awaits the arrival of her little one, she is sending love and support to her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, who just welcomed his first baby with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

  • Paloma Faith welcomes second baby girl with honest post on birth and feeding

    The singer says she's 'in so much pain but elated'.

  • Patrick Mahomes & Fiancée Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Unique Name!

    It's a girl! Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are first-time parents. The couple welcomed a daughter over the weekend and announced the happy news with a sweet first photo on Sunday, revealing their bundle of joy's name and exact birth date. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and his longtime love posted the same snap of the little one resting against Brittany's chest and clasping Patrick's finger.

  • Sadie Robertson Celebrates First Baby Shower and Says She's "So Happy"

    Pregnant Sadie Robertson posted pics on Feb. 20 from her baby shower for her first child with husband Christian Huff, describing the event as "the sweetest."

  • Texas weather: Family of 11-year-old file lawsuit over his death

    Cristian Pineda, 11, was found dead by his mother amid freezing temperatures last week.

  • Gigi Hadid Just Shared So Many New Shots of Baby Khai on Instagram

    Plus, we get to see more of the nursery.

  • Deion Sanders’ wallet, cell phone robbed out of locker room

    What was stolen from the locker room of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders during his coaching debut?

  • Naomi Osaka's 'odd' dream for biggest achievement showcased vs. Serena Williams

    Is it all that odd, Naomi?

  • Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews announce baby girl's arrival

    The couple shared identical photos announcing the name of baby Mahomes.

  • See Kourtney Kardashian's Handwritten Love Note to Travis Barker

    Kourtney Kardashian penned a handwritten love note to Travis Barker, who she has been dating for a couple of months after years of friendship. Read it here.

  • Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes welcome Sterling Skye

    Brittaney Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are parents to a girl named Sterling Skye, born on Feb. 20 and weighing 6 lbs, 11 oz.

  • ‘This means a lot to me’: A dose of emotion for some receiving first COVID shot in Folsom

    "I'm a little emotional," confesses Kathryn Mayo as she sits in a metal folding chair in the Folsom High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Mayo’s voice shakes a bit as she delivers an audibly heartfelt “thank you” to a gloved, masked health care provider who just administered to Mayo a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of educators like Mayo started getting vaccinated this week as Sacramento County deemed them eligible effective Feb. 16. “I’m a teacher, so I haven’t been able to be near my students in a long time,” Mayo said. "This means a lot to me.” The large-scale community vaccine clinic at the high school reached nearly 800 pre-registered teachers and school staff members from across the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and other eligible educators county-wide.

  • Black man sues Chicago Police Department over violent arrest

    Video shows the officers run toward Leroy Kennedy as he is walking. One of the officers slam him against a wall and then takes him down to the ground.

  • Chrissy Teigen Posts Loving Tributes to Her Late Son, Jack: ‘Today Was Your Due Date’

    Teigen wears three bracelets in honor of her children.

  • Newsom has shown ‘no sense of urgency’ to reopen California schools: Kevin Faulconer

    Kevin Faulconer, California gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego mayor, criticizes Gov. Newsom and advocates for the reopening of schools on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • State Farm Assists of the Week

    Check out the best dimes and dishes in NBA.com's top 10 assists!

  • Boeing Recommends Suspension Of Some 777 Aircraft After Denver Incident

    Boeing Co. recommended the suspension of some of its 777 aircraft following the right engine failure of a United Airlines 777 plane on Feb. 21. The airplane maker stated, “Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328. While the NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] identifies the appropriate inspection protocol.” Boeing’s (BA) 777 fleet of airplanes came under regulatory scrutiny after US regulators announced extra inspections of the jets using the same type of engine that failed at Denver on Saturday, Reuters reported on Feb. 22. Specifically, the United Airlines (UAL) 777 flight powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) 4000 engines landed safely at Denver airport following the failure of its right engine on Saturday. According to the Reuters report, United Airlines said after the incident that it would temporarily and voluntarily remove 24 active planes of this type from its schedule. According to the Reuters report, the NTSB said that the initial examination of the plane indicated that the right engine was damaged the most, with only minor damage to the airplane. The Reuters report cited a statement by the FAA after the Denver incident, “We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident. Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.” Boeing’s 777s powered by P&W 4000 engines were also suspended from use under an order from Japan’s transport ministry to Japan Airlines Co (JAL) and ANA Holdings while the Japanese ministry considered whether to take additional measures, Reuters said. The, Japanese ministry suspended the use of Boeing’s 777 planes after a JAL 777 flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo had to turn back due to malfunctioning of the left engine in December last year. Boeing also referred to the incident in Japan and said, “Boeing supports the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.” Shares of BA were up by 4.3% and closed at $217.47 on Feb. 19. (See Boeing stock analysis on TipRanks) On Feb. 19, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan lowered BA’s price target from $290 to $270 (24.2% upside), citing “the extended nature of the commercial air traffic recovery.” Sullivan, however, stuck to his Buy rating on the stock as he believes that while cash generation could be “challenging” for the company in FY21, it could be “improving.” He expects positive cash generation from 2022 onwards. Overall, analysts are sidelined on the stock with a Hold consensus rating. That’s based on 9 analysts recommending a Buy, 8 analysts suggesting a Hold and 4 analysts recommending a Sell. The average analyst price target of $234.95 implies 8% upside potential to current levels. Related News: Uber Suffers Blow As UK Court Says Drivers Entitled To Worker Rights – Report IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report Novavax Inks Gavi Supply Agreement For 1.1B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Kohl’s Activist Investors Seek To Take Control Of The Board – Report Everbridge 4Q Sales Jump 32% Driven By Customer Demand; Street Is Bullish Shell Midstream’s 4Q Revenues Outperform On Volume Recovery Portland GE’s 2021 EPS Outlook Tops Estimates After 4Q Beat

  • Carjacking victim recalls encounter with police chase suspect

    A carjacking victim is recounting the chaotic moments as she was forced out of her vehicle by a suspect who led Philadelphia officers on a wild chase through city streets on Friday night.

  • Gardner's return won't displace Frazier as starter in left

    Brett Gardner's return to the Yankees won't displace Clint Frazier from taking over as New York's starting left fielder. Gardner agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract to return to the Yankees for a 14th season, a deal subject to a successful physical for the 37-year-old. Manager Aaron Boone cautioned developments during a season could alter intentions but for now Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in center and Aaron Judge in right.