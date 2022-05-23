Mandy Moore: Last 'This Is Us' episode 'feels more like an epilogue' than a finale

POPSUGAR

CW's "Riverdale" has garnered a widespread, loyal fanbase since it first premiered in 2017, but the CW announced on May 19 that the show's next season, season seven, will be its last. "Riverdale" is an original story based around the characters of the Archie Comics and follows a group of teenagers as they navigate the mysteries and evil forces in their hometown of Riverdale after a murder takes place.