Mandy Moore and Wendell Pierce lead tributes to Ron Cephas Jones: ‘He did not go gently into that good night ‘

Mandy Moore and Sam Mendes are among the celebrities to pay tribute to Ron Cephas Jones following the actor’s death, aged 66.

It was announced on Saturday (19 August) that Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor best known for his role in NBC’s hugely popular drama This Is Us, had died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue”.

Cephas Jones received a double lung transplant in 2020 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Following the surgery, he spent nearly two months recuperating in a Los Angeles hospital.

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” his manager Dan Spilo wrote in an emailed statement.

Following the news of his death, his co-stars and peers have fondly remembered the late actor.

Sterling K Brown – who played Cephas Jones’ on-screen biological son in This Is Us – paid emotional tribute to the actor, writing: “Life imitated art today and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us.”

Brown went on to say that the “world is a little less bright” without Cephas Jones, adding: “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there”

Moore, who starred in This Is Us as Rebecca Pearson, wrote on Instagram that getting to know and work with the late actor had been the “greatest gift”.

“He was pure magic as a human and an artist… I will treasure all of the moments forever,” wrote the Walk to Remember star.

“Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there.

“I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU [This Is Us] family and the whole experience. I am just so sad.”

Fellow co-star Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson, thanked Jones for “brightening every room you walked into”.

“I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile,” Metz, 42, wrote on Instagram.

“May your transition be full of light and peace… You are truly the coolest cat.”

Writing on Twitter, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman remembered the 66-year-old as “the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life”.

“My God: what an actor,” he wrote. “I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut because everything he did was perfect.”

Cephas Jones played a more central role in the show’s early seasons, but appeared in some form in all six seasons of the show.

A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best - on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect… https://t.co/l5Ko9L1HZy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023

The role earnt him four consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations, which he won twice for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2020.

Wendell Pierce called the actor “a man of grace, insight, elegance, talent, wisdom, sophistication and coolness”.

“He was the epitome of soulfulness,” wrote The Wire star on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He battled for years. He did not go gentle into that good night. He raged, raged against the dying of the light. Now... rest, rest my friend. Rest In Peace.”

Horror writer Stephen King added: “Sorry to hear Ron Cephas Jones has died. He was our Professor Dashmiel in Lisey’s Story. Excellent actor.”

In 2021, Cephas Jones starred in the TV adaptation of King’s 2006 novel Lisey’s Story alongside Julianne Moore, Dane DeHaan, and Clive Owen.

“I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones,” Octavia Spencer, wrote on Instagram.

Sorry to hear Ron Cephas Jones has died. He was our Professor Dashmiel in LISEY'S STORY. Excellent actor. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 20, 2023

“Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans.”

Spencer starred opposite Cephas Jones in the 2019 legal-crime series Truth Be Told.

Kate Hudson, who also appeared in Truth Be Told, wrote on her Instagram Story: “So sad to see Ton has passed. I loved working with him on Truth Be Told so much.

“He loved his work deeply, cared about his craft and being there for everyone else. We had some wonderful scenes together and I will always remember his generosity. Sending love to his family.”

Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes gave a statement to the PA news agency, reading: “I’m beyond sad that Ron has left us. An absolutely wonderful actor, and the gentlest, wisest, most soulful man. Rest in peace.”

Ron Cephas Jones was a man of grace, insight, elegance, talent, wisdom, sophistication, and coolness. I witnessed his rise from the Nuyorican Poets Café, to Richard III at NY Shakespeare Fest, to the Emmy award winning performance on This Is Us. He was the epitome of soulfulness. pic.twitter.com/wrJs1VjTFs — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 20, 2023

Mendes worked with Jones in his Bridge Project production of As You Like It and the Tempest.

As well as This Is Us, Jones had TV guest stints on Mr Robot, Luke Cage and Lisey’s Story. His film appearances included 2006’s Half Nelson with Ryan Gosling and 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name with Eddie Murphy.

Cephas Jones is survived by his daughter, Jasmine.

In 2020, he and his daughter Jasmine made history as the first father-daughter pair to win Emmy awards in the same year.