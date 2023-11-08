Manea victim of car crash linked to Post Office robbery is named

Police was called to reports of an armed robbery at the post office and convenience store on Park Road in Manea, near March

A man who was found dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch following an alleged robbery has been named by police.

Officers were initially called to reports of an armed robbery at the Post Office in Manea, Cambridgeshire, at about 19:15 BST on 22 October.

John Hayden, 36, from Maldon, Essex, was found dead in a silver Ford Focus nearby about 15 minutes later.

Sonny Loveridge, of Stretham Station Road, Ely, was charged over the death.

The 25-year-old suspect is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and robbery. He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 21 November.

The silver Ford Focus was found in what was a water-filled ditch in Byall Fen Drove. The victim was a passenger in the car.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage, was asked to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

