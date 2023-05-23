Maned Wolf pup born at Exmoor Zoo

A maned wolf has given birth for the first time at Exmoor Zoo in Devon.

Also known as the "skunk wolf" due to the strong smell of their urine, the maned wolf is a large member of the canine family, native to South America.

Zoo director Danny Reynolds said in the wild, the breed was "in decline due to habitat destruction and persecution from farmers".

Mr Reynolds said the arrival of the pup was a "wonderful achievement" for staff at the zoo.

Staff at Exmoor Zoo said a typical maned wolf litter could consist of up to six individuals, meaning the solitary pup was being "well cared for" by its mother Sobrina.

Maned wolves are born with dark brown fur and at about 10 weeks old their typical red coat and the white tipped tail begin to appear.

Sobrina arrived at Exmoor Zoo last year, and is the first female maned wolf at the zoo.

Zoo director Danny Reynolds said: "We have been part of the breeding programme for 15 plus years.

"Initially, we just exhibited males, so a female from the breeding programme really got us very excited.

"In the wild they are in decline due to habitat destruction and persecution from farmers, so this is a wonderful achievement for all of us at Exmoor Zoo with this little puppy."

Curator Derek Gibson said: "The little pup has been doing great and we are looking forward to watching as he grows into his legs."

