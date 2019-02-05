Mangalam Cement Limited (NSE:MANGLMCEM) Is Trading At A 36.43% Discount

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Mangalam Cement Limited (NSE:MANGLMCEM) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹1.02k ₹797.00 ₹864.18 ₹937.03 ₹1.02k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.43% Est @ 8.43% Est @ 8.43% Present Value Discounted @ 16.37% ₹878.27 ₹588.58 ₹548.44 ₹511.04 ₹476.19

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹3.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 16.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹1.0b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (16.4% – 7.6%) = ₹12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹12b ÷ ( 1 + 16.4%)5 = ₹5.8b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹8.8b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹334.28. Relative to the current share price of ₹212.5, the stock is quite good value at a 36% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Mangalam Cement as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 16.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.183. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value?