The Manhart TR 900 Is a 945-HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The GT2 RS holds a special place in the canon of Porsche road cars. That’s particularly true of the 991 generation car, which proved to be one of the most capable customer track cars ever to come out of Stuttgart. While most drivers would be content to get their hands on a stock example, the team over at Manhart weren’t entirely satisfied. That’s why the company has just released the Manhart TR 900 package, which brings a suite of modifications to the GT2 RS, bumping the engine's output to over 900 hp.

In stock form the 991 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is an incredibly potent machine. The car’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six provides owners with 690 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That helps the aero-laden Porsche sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, before forcing its way to a top speed of 211 mph. The car makes great use of all that power as well, with a modified example of the GT2 RS built by Manthey Racing briefly holding the production car lap record at the Nurburgring. Of course the aftermarket can never help itself from pushing on the limit of sanity, which brings us to this new package.

Manhart starts by upgrading the car’s turbos to a pair of larger TTH 1000s, which are supported by a CSF intercooler and an upgraded front-mounted radiator fan. Other engine tweaks include an IPD aluminum manifold and aftermarket catalytic converters. The team also utilized a remapped ECU from Mapswitch, which allows for greater control over the high-output engine. The end result is 945 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque, representing gains of 255 hp and 221 lb-ft. Thankfully, the team also upgraded the GT2 RS’ 7-speed PDK gearbox to handle the extra grunt.

The basis of this particular build featured both the available Weissach and the Clubsport packages, which brings a bit of extra track readiness over a “basic” RS. Regardless, the added horsepower output did require a bit of chassis work, though Manhart hasn’t specified exactly what is done during the conversion. That said, the magnesium wheels and huge carbon brakes provided by Porsche remain in place. The GT2 RS’s aggressive aero package has also been tweaked by Manhart, now featuring a front spoiler with side extensions, air intake frames, side skirts, and a larger diffuser from DB Carbon. A Manhart graphics package sets off the exterior, particularly in the Midnight Dark Green and Gold theme presented here.

Like anything that circles the world of Porsche, this package from Manhart isn’t gonna come cheap. The shop is selling off the build you see here, listed with a current asking price of just under $570,000. That’s a fair bit cheaper than a pristine 991 GT2 RS might normally trade for, but this example has covered over 6,000 miles since new. The next owner should have no trouble piling more miles at an unrivaled pace, should they be brave enough to bury that right pedal.

