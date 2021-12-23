Manhattan Beach police investigating antisemitic stickers placed throughout city

Manhattan Beach police are asking for the public's help after a number of stickers containing antisemitic hate speech were put up throughout the city.

The department received calls reporting the stickers on Thursday, police said. Officers and city public works crews started work to remove the items.

Investigators believe the stickers were placed sometime overnight, police said.

"The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community with this investigation in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for this disturbing act," according to a statement by the department.

Anyone with information or possible home video recordings of the stickers being put up is asked to contact the department's tip line at (310) 802-5171.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.