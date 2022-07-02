Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl: police

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker fatally stabbed an unruly customer who attacked him behind the counter of the shop, police said Saturday.

The 35-year-old customer, who was known to haunt the bodega, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck, cops said. The bodega worker, 61, was taken into custody for questioning.

The bloodshed began inside the Hamilton Heights Grocery on Broadway near W. 139th St. around 11 p.m. Friday when an irate woman shopping inside the shop began arguing with the employee.

Outraged over how she was being treated, she stormed out and grabbed the 35-year-old, who was down the block.

He came into the store and began yelling at the bodega worker, cops said. He then went around the counter and allegedly attacked the older man.

The bodega worker told police he grabbed a knife from behind the counter to defend himself. During the fight, he stabbed his assailant a number of times before 911 was called.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. The man’s name was not released as cops attempted to contact family members.

Charges were pending as of Saturday morning.