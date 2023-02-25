Manhattan and Bronx Bike Wrongful Death Lawyers: Holding Negligent Parties Accountable for Your Loss"

Experienced Bike Accident Attorneys in Manhattan and Bronx: Advocating for Justice and Compensation

While there is nothing that can ever truly compensate you and your family for the loss of a loved one, a wrongful death lawsuit is a type of legal action that can oftentimes bring needed financial assistance after a tragic death.A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed on behalf of a deceased person's estate in order to compensate for medical bills, if applicable, funeral expenses, pain and suffering incurred by the decedent (the person who has died) prior to their passing, as well as financial and other damages caused to the decedent's spouse, children, and other dependents due to their passing. The suit is also meant to hold responsible parties accountable for the death. Who Can File a Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

New York law allow only the following parties to file a wrongful death lawsuit:

The spouse of the deceased party.

The children of the deceased party.

The parent of the deceased party.

The executor of the deceased party's will.

A personal representative of the estate of the deceased party.

Who Can Be Held Responsible for Wrongful Death?

New York courts may hold any negligent individuals and entities liable for any resulting death that would not have otherwise occurred. This can include individual people, businesses, or even government agencies, such as:

Negligent nurses or doctors in a medical malpractice case

Responsible drivers in a car accident case

Employers in a workplace death case

Police or Other Law Enforcement Agencies

Construction Companies

Trucking Companies in Highway Crash Cases

Other Responsible Parties

What Does Wrongful Death Compensation Cover?

Wrongful death compensation covers a variety of damages that may arise from the death of a loved one. This can include:

medical bills

funeral expenses

pain and suffering endured by the deceased

financial damage to dependents of the deceased, such as lost future income

punitive damages (punishment for irresponsible behavior) in some cases

Unfortunately, no amount of money can ever replace a loved one who has been wrongfully taken, but a wrongful death lawsuit allows families to seek justice and receive financial compensation in their time of need. If you or someone you know is considering filing a wrongful death claim in New York, it is important to have an experienced attorney on your side to ensure that all of your rights are protected.

About Bronx Wrongful Death Lawyers Glenn & Robin Herman

Our Bronx Wrongful Death Lawyers take the time to learn every aspect of your case during our initial meeting in order to properly evaluate the full extent of the damages you or a loved one have suffered. We have been representing seriously injured New Yorkers for over 25 years. Born, raised, and living in the City, we know that when you have been injured in this town, you need an attorney to protect your rights and explain the law to you in a way you can understand.

We represent clients in all five boroughs of New York (NY): Manhattan, Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, along with Suffolk County & Nassau County on Long Island, Westchester County, Rockland County, and throughout the entire state of New York.

