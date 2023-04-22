Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg will let former Trump prosecutor Mark Pomerantz testify to House committee

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will drop his challenge of a congressional subpoena to former Trump case prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.

Pomerantz will be allowed to give a deposition to the House Judiciary Committee on May 12, said a tweet Friday night from the House Judiciary Committee, whose chairman is Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Under an agreement between the Manhattan DA and the committee, Bragg will be represented at the deposition by Leslie Dubeck, his office’s general counsel.

“We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” said a statement from the DA’s office.

“We are gratified that the Second Circuit’s ruling provided us with the opportunity to successfully resolve this dispute.”

In papers filed Friday with the federal 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, Bragg and the House Judiciary Committee jointly asked to dismiss Bragg’s challenge to the congressional subpoena.