Manhattan DA-elect Alvin Bragg urges judge presiding over Eric Garner inquiry to allow NYPD brass as witnesses

Manhattan District Attorney-elect Alvin Bragg — wearing his private lawyer hat for one of the last times before he takes office — on Thursday issued an eleventh-hour plea to the judge overseeing the inquest into Eric Garner’s death to reconsider calling top NYPD brass as witnesses.

Bragg told Judge Erika Edwards that unless the brass are called to testify, her inquiry into officials’ neglect of duty concerning Garner’s killing is poised to end Friday with massive gaps in the record, negating the hearing’s purpose.

“This happens once every hundred years, and we think this would round out the record on these very key issues,” Bragg implored the judge.

Bragg’s “once every hundred years” remark was a reference to the rarity of the type of inquiry Edwards is conducting in Garner’s death. Such hearings are allowed under an 1873 provision of the City Charter. It’s believed that only two such hearings have been held in the past 148 years.

“There is nothing preventing you,” Bragg pleaded to Edwards.

But the judge refused to consider the request and an additional application from Bragg to make a closing statement when the hearing ends.

“No, and heck no,” said the judge.

In his capacity as a lawyer for Garner’s family and allies, Bragg also asked Edwards to let him question the former head of the NYPD Department Advocate’s Office, Kevin Richardson.

The DA-elect said he wanted to know why the Department Advocate’s Office — which acts as an internal police prosecutor — played no known investigatory role in multiple aspects of Garner’s high-profile killing.

He said the evidence provided Thursday by NYPD Sgt. Luke Gasquez, who initially took the lead in the Internal Affairs Bureau probe into ex-officer Daniel Pantaleo and the other cops who arrested Garner, included multiple references to the Department Advocate Office.

So far, Edwards hasn’t allowed Bragg and his co-counsels to question anybody from the office.

“I think the public is entitled to know, in the name of transparency, whether the entity charged and responsible for meting out discipline asked these questions,” said Bragg.

“That’s what the history of the City Charter is about — is letting the public now.”

Bragg said the witness list, mainly filled out by low-level NYPD staffers, had hamstrung the Garner family’s lawyers in their efforts to lay out all the facts of the Staten Island father’s killing.

“They’re limited — they don’t know,” he said. “But we know there are other parts of the city that do know.”

When the proceeding ends, nobody will be found guilty or innocent — its only purpose is to put facts on the record. Edwards will file a transcript of the proceeding with court clerks.