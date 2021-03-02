Manhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney's office are taking a closer look at Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, as they continue a probe into former President Donald Trump and his family business, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

They are investigating potential financial fraud, and whether Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated property values in order to receive loans and reduce property taxes, the Times reports. Weisselberg, 73, has worked for the Trump Organization for decades, starting at the company when it was helmed by Fred Trump, the former president's father.

Two people familiar with the matter said prosecutors have been asking witnesses about Weisselberg, and spoke with one person about Weisselberg's sons — Barry, the property manager of Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park, and Jack, who works at Ladder Capital, one of Trump's lenders. None of the Weisselbergs have been accused of wrongdoing, and there is no indication Barry and Jack are a focus of the probe, the Times says.

The investigation began more than two years ago, with the district attorney looking into hush money payments made to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, arranged the payments, and pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges. He testified before Congress that Weisselberg came up with a strategy to hide the fact that the Trump Organization was reimbursing Cohen for making payments to one of the women, pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has called the investigation "a witch hunt."

More stories from theweek.com
Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?
The myth of the male bumbler
Historian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'

Recommended Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Demonizes Big Tech. She and Her Husband Just Sold Up to $210,000 in Tech Stocks.

    Drew Angerer/GettyWhen she was running for office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) constantly antagonized tech giants like Facebook for allegedly censoring and silencing pro-Trump Republicans, and vowed to fight what she called the “Silicon Valley Cartel” after being elected to Congress.During her first two months on Capitol Hill, Greene has loudly ratcheted up the anti-tech rhetoric. But shortly after her swearing-in, she quietly moved to offload significant stock holdings in the very same companies she so vehemently denounced—netting a healthy sum in the process.According to her latest financial disclosure form, released on Feb. 19, Greene and her husband sold anywhere from $49,000 to $210,000 worth of shares in Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon on Jan. 20.It’s unclear exactly how much Greene and her husband, Perry, made from each individual company stock, since congressional forms only list broad value ranges, but it may have been as much as $65,000 each for the four tech stocks. Some shares were owned jointly between the couple and others were owned solely by her husband.Greene’s only other public financial disclosure form, filed in May 2020 when she was a candidate, lists joint or spousal ownership of up to $65,000 in Apple stock, $30,000 in Facebook stock, $30,000 in Amazon stock, and $15,000 in Google stock. The couple sold these holdings in January at a profit—the official form lists capital gains above $200—but the precise figure is unknown.The Sickening History of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s HometownIn light of the growing push from good-government advocates for lawmakers to sell off their holdings of individual stocks to avoid conflicts of interest, Greene’s sell-off could be perhaps welcomed. But her financial disclosure report shows she remains invested in a number of other companies, from Fortune 500 giants like Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin to the sports gambling platform DraftKings and activewear brand Lululemon.There’s also the plain irony that Greene was personally invested in, and later profited off, tech companies that she had excoriated for months as totalitarian tools of evil and social control. A spokesperson for Greene did not respond to requests for comment about her stock sale and why she invested in the companies to begin with.Like many hardcore Trump Republicans, Greene has oriented her politics around “cancel culture” and Big Tech’s alleged censorship of those promoting pro-Trump views. On her social media platforms, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers, Greene posts fresh, steaming outrage about them on a near-daily basis.Facebook, shares of which Greene and her husband sold for up to $65,000 net gain on Jan. 20, have been a constant target for her as a candidate and as a member of Congress. Last September, the platform removed a post from Greene in which she posed with a gun next to images of the progressive “Squad,” on the grounds it incited violence. The GOP candidate claimed she was being canceled and now wears a face mask in Congress with the message “CENSORED.”At various points in 2020, Greene called Facebook racist for promoting a message to support Black-owned businesses during the holiday season and slammed it as anti-semitic for censoring the far-right Islamophobic provocateur Laura Loomer. She also accused Facebook of allowing “ANTIFA” to carry out terrorist attacks and charged that the social media platform had “canceled our kids.”In October, when a Facebook spokesperson tweeted they would not link to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden, the Georgia Republican tweeted in outrage that “the Silicon Valley Cartel has taken the First Amendment and ripped it to shreds.”“When I get to Congress,” declared Greene, “Big Tech will be held accountable!”Ironically, in June 2020, the Facebook investor publicly called on her many thousands of followers to use a competitor instead. “For those of yall tired of being censored by Facebook,” she wrote, “I encourage you to open a Parler account today!”Greene has been less critical of the other tech companies she once owned, but her broadsides against the “Silicon Valley Cartel” leave little room for nuance, especially given Google, Amazon, and Apple’s dominance of the sector.Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Anti-Trans Sign Outside Office of Congresswoman With Trans DaughterGreene’s tech stock sell-offs could be interpreted as a sign she wished to sever any financial links to companies she had so stridently opposed. A Greene spokesperson did not respond to questions about why she and her husband sold the shares when they did.Barely two weeks after her stock sale, though, Greene was calling on like-minded conservatives to harness the free market system to develop alternatives to the tech companies she’d previously been financing.“Conservatives must join together to invest, develop, and compete in Big Tech in order to protect our conservative values and speech from the never ending cries of the thought police. This would give people the ability to choose the online “community” they invest themselves in,” tweeted Greene on Feb. 7.“The Silicon Valley cartel controlling social media, free speech, and even targeting to take down rising competition, like Parler, must be stopped. The way to stop it is in the free market, while we still can…”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s YouTube Account Suspended for False Claims of Election Fraud

    Rudy Giuliani had his YouTube account suspended on Monday for once again pushing false claims of election fraud. Giuliani was also found to be promoting nicotine, which is also a violation of the company’s Community Standards. A rep for YouTube said in a statement to TheWrap, “We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy. Additionally, in accordance with our long standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming.” Giuliani’s first strike came back in January when he was (you guessed it) cited for violating YouTube’s policy against election misinformation. The second strike comes with a two-week ban. Also Read: Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 Billion in Defamation Suit A third strike for Rudy Giuliani would result in a lifetime ban from the platform, which should really be the least of his problems. Back in January, Dominion Voting System sued the former New York City mayor for $1.3 billion over his false claims of election fraud. The 107-page lawsuit accused Giuliani, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, of conducting “a viral disinformation campaign” about the company. Read original story Rudy Giuliani’s YouTube Account Suspended for False Claims of Election Fraud At TheWrap

  • A Proud Boys leader acquired a lookalike's passport to possibly flee the country following Capitol attack, court documents say

    Ethan Nordean told law enforcement officers that the passport belonged to his wife's ex-boyfriend and that she kept the document as a "keepsake."

  • Scoop: Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale launches super PAC ahead of 2022 midterms

    Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has founded a new super PAC and sister advocacy group, public records show.Why it matters: The groups will allow Parscale himself to back candidates aligned with Donald Trump ahead of the 2022 midterms. They could also be used to deploy his new political data firm and harvest vital voter information for other clients.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Parscale's formations of American Greatness PAC and the nonprofit American Greatness Fund coincide with his return to Trump's inner circle as the former president plots his future political strategy.What's new: Parscale incorporated the American Greatness Fund in Delaware on Feb. 24, according to documents filed with the state.American Greatness PAC had filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission about two weeks earlier.Neither appears to be active yet. Parscale previewed the PAC last month, tweeting a video with pro-Trump messaging that ended with the committee's logo.Between the lines: It's not clear how involved Trump or his political team is with the new entities.A Trump spokesperson referred questions about American Greatness to Parscale, who did not respond to multiple inquiries.When the American Greatness Fund's website went live early last month, the image file bearing the group's logo was titled "Office of 45 Logo Image."The file name was changed after Axios began inquiring about the group.The big picture: Parscale's new groups were formed as Trump games out his political plans.His inner circle huddled at Mar-a-Lago last week, Politico reported.Another former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has been tapped to lead a new super PAC aligned with the former president's political priorities.Parscale, whose relationship with Trump has improved since he publicly criticized the former president in December, also attended the meeting. It's not clear whether his American Greatness groups are components of any future Trump efforts.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump describes rally before deadly Capitol riot as a 'love fest'

    Following his first post-presidency speech, former President Donald Trump described the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot as "beautiful" a "love fest." Trump spoke with Fox News on Sunday after delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election. In the Fox interview, Trump was asked if there's anything he would have in retrospect done differently prior to a crowd of his supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but the former president instead spoke favorably about the rally he delivered remarks at before the deadly riot. "That rally was massive," Trump said. "...It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I'm talking about the rally itself. And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was meeting to certify the election results, urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol building and "show strength" before a deadly riot ultimately occurred. The House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions surrounding the riot, though he was acquitted by the Senate. In reference to the violence that occurred at the Capitol following the rally, Trump told Fox he "hated to see" it. Trump during his CPAC speech didn't back down from his false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and "Republicans in Washington let out a collective groan," Politico writes, as this "puts them right back in the position of rebuking Trump or looking spineless." Trump called in to Fox News after his CPAC speech and was asked by Steve Hilton about his response to the January 6 insurrection. He tried to shift blame to Pelosi before resorting to Black Lives Matter whataboutism. pic.twitter.com/5tjXcs12hF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?The myth of the male bumblerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'

  • Coronavirus latest news: Single dose of Oxford or Pfizer vaccine cuts hospitalisations in over 80s by 80pc

    Hunt for UK patient with Brazilian mutation EU raises hopes of vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism Pupils' online lessons cut to make time for Covid tests Over-40s Covid vaccines rollout on track to begin this month Police ask: Why enforce lockdown at this late stage? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A single dose of the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine offers dramatic protection against hospital admission and severe disease in older people, according to a new study from Public Health England (PHE). Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the "exciting" real-world data which found either vaccine is more than 80 per cent effective at preventing hospital admission for over 80s around three to four weeks after the first dose. England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the data offered a glimpse of how the vaccine programme "is going to hopefully take us into a very different world in the next few months". The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, included more than 7.5 million people aged 70 and over in England. The data also shows that infections (where people display symptoms) in the over-70s fall from around three weeks after one dose of both vaccines. It comes after the Prime Minister announced earlier today there is a 'massive effort' under way to contain the spread of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus. Health officials are currently hunting for a unidentified person in the UK who is infected with the variant in a bid to prevent it infecting the wider community. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Khashoggi report spurs 9/11 families to push Biden for more Saudi disclosures

    Seizing on the new disclosures about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the families of Sept. 11 victims are asking President Biden to release still-classified documents about an FBI investigation into the Saudi role in the terror attacks that were blocked from public release by the Trump administration.

  • Scoop: Trump had to be talked out of an early endorsement in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race

    Donald Trump had to be talked out of making an early endorsement in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race, a sign of his eagerness to reengage politically, people familiar with the conversations tell Axios.What we're hearing: The former president discussed endorsing former state GOP chair Jane Timken last week during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, but top advisers — including Donald Trump Jr. — urged him to wait.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“It’s way too early to make endorsement decisions in many of the races, particularly when primaries are more than a year away," Trump adviser Jason Miller told Axios. “This is much broader than any one race.”Endorsements will come only after candidate establish their campaigns and are vetted by the Trump operation, including filling out a questionnaire that will "help ensure all endorsees are conservative America First Republicans," Miller said.Trump's endorsement, which is highly coveted by Republicans across the country, could be the deciding factor for the Ohio GOP, a state party that's veered away from traditional John Kasich conservatism toward a full-on embrace of Trumpism.Between the lines: During their meeting, Trump asked McDaniel what she thought about Timken, who recently resigned as state party chair. He also wondered whether McDaniel thought Timken is "loyal" to him, two sources familiar with their conversation said.McDaniel spoke positively about Timken and her chances of succeeding Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the sources said, despite it being against the RNC's bylaws for the chairwoman to get involved in primary campaigns. “Chairwoman McDaniel is good friends with Jane Timken and thinks highly of her. But, Chairwoman McDaniel did not make any recommendations on endorsements to President Trump and remains neutral in the primary,” RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said.Trump later spoke with Timken and discussed the race.Timken's name originally came up while Trump and McDaniel were discussing Bob Paduchik's run for chair of the Ohio GOP. The Trump-backed candidate was named to the position Friday.Later in the week, Trump huddled with his top political team, including Don Jr., former campaign managers Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale, former social media director Dan Scavino, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and Miller, as Politico first reported.While the team was discussing a number of races, the younger Trump said his father should not be endorsing in Ohio so early, one person familiar with the meeting told Axios.Don Jr. said there were too many unknowns in the race right now, and added there are multiple candidates who are running, or thinking about running, who are pro-Trump.Be smart: Donald Trump has already made several endorsements ahead of the 2022 elections, including Paduchik, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) for reelection and his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a candidate for governor of Arkansas.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • Chris Cuomo addresses brother’s scandal: 'I cannot cover it because he’s my brother'

    Cuomo made his brief statement shortly after a report revealed a third woman accusing his brother of sexual harassment.

  • National Latino groups condemn Goya Foods CEO for calling Trump the 'actual president'

    The Hispanic organizations say Robert Unanue's remarks "dangerously perpetuate falsehoods that were at the core of the criminal assault on the nation's capital."

  • Georgia High School Teacher Faces Backlash for Saying Breonna Taylor's Death Was Her Own Fault

    Georgia high school teacher Susan McCoy has received a lot of justified criticism after she suggested Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.

  • Sacramento Teacher Gets Death Threats After Using 'Slant-Eyes' to Explain Racism in Zoom Class

    A high school teacher in Sacramento, California is under investigation after making a controversial gesture in an online class last week. Nicole Burkett, who teaches Spanish and serves as a student advisor at Grant Union High School, stretched her eyes up and down to demonstrate “slant eyes,” a gesture considered racist by many Asians. Burkett allegedly made the gesture while explaining racist stereotypes toward Asian Americans, which she said were more prevalent in the 1980s.

  • After Trump's rosy COVID promises, Biden walks a line of pessimistic optimism

    Messaging a coronavirus endgame is a vexing challenge for the Biden administration, which says it’s trying to be honest with the American people instead of downplaying the pandemic the way Donald Trump did. “Our outlook is neither optimistic nor pessimistic,” a White House adviser said.

  • Progressive Democrats call for Biden to overrule Senate parliamentarian on minimum wage

    Twenty-three prominent Democratic representatives urged Biden to overrule the Senate parliamentarian’s decision on the $15 minimum wage provision.

  • Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic

    Nearly a year after they were almost stabbed to death inside a Midland, Texas, Sam's Club, Bawi Cung and his two sons all have visible scars. On a Saturday evening in March, when COVID-19 panic shopping gripped the nation, Cung was in search of rice at a cheaper price. The family was in the Sam's Club meat section when Cung suddenly felt a punch to the back of his head.

  • Warriors recall Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion from NBA G League

    The Warriors on Monday announced that they have recalled Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion from Santa Cruz in the NBA G League.

  • Dogecoin Has A 'Meme Shield' Against Price Drops, Says Elon Musk

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has a “legendary item” in its arsenal — a meme shield. What Happened: The entrepreneur posted a meme to illustrate. Doge meme shield (legendary item) pic.twitter.com/CeomU9q84c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2021 DOGE prices hit their all-time high of $0.084 on Feb. 08 and have fallen 38.1% since then as the joke cryptocurrency traded 5.58% lower at $0.052 at press time. Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has returned 870.93%. The Shiba Inu-theme cryptocurrency has outperformed Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) annual gains of 68.78%. BTC traded 5.68% higher at $49,290.64 at press time. Why It Matters: Even though Musk’s favorite meme-themed cryptocurrency has shot past BTC in terms of both near-term and yearly gains, the speed of its appreciation on a seven-day basis pales in front of some other cryptocurrency stars. See Also: Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweets Worry Crypto Community — Situation 'Seriously Damaging' DOGE has fallen 0.62% on a seven-day trailing basis, while Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has shot up 14.87% and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 19.48% in the same period. So-called Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killers like Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have been advancing at a record pace this year. Scaling challenges coupled with high fees on Ethereum have buoyed the prices of such coins. Read Next: Dogecoin Gets New Wings With Developer Upgrades: What You Need To Know Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Sos, Canaan, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent, ZW Data Action Stocks Spiked TodayJack Dorsey, MicroStrategy's Saylor, Winklevoss Twins Give M In Initial Funding To MIT's Bitcoin Initiative© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Apple AirPods Pro Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon Again (for a Limited Time Only)

    In fact, all three editions of Apple AirPods are discounted right now

  • Trump privately received the coronavirus vaccine while he was president in January

    Trump and former first lady Melania Trump got the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House, according to multiple reports.