Manhattan DA moves to vacate wrongful convictions of 2 men
The Manhattan District Attorney announced plans to vacate two unjust homicide convictions for two men on Monday after they spent nearly three decades in prison.
Four Bills players confronted an Eagles fan during Sunday's game, and Lawson shoved him before walking away. Both wrote Monday that the fan threatened them and their families.
Michigan won its third straight against Ohio State on Saturday and will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
A newly unredacted version of the multi-state lawsuit against Meta alleges a troubling pattern of deception and minimization in how the company handles kids under 13 on its platforms. From body image to bullying, privacy invasion to engagement maximization, all the purported evils of social media are laid at Meta's door — perhaps rightly, but it also gives the appearance of a lack of focus. In one respect at least, however, the documentation obtained by the Attorneys General of 42 states is quite specific, "and it is damning," as AG Rob Bonta of California put it.
The technology hasn't delivered on its promise of a smoother customer experience and cost savings for retailers. Should stores pull the plug?
Stocks are on track to book their best month in over a year, as upbeat investors keep rally hopes alive.
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
In a Monday appeals court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump argue that hundreds of recent threats made against Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk do not justify keeping a gag order in place in the New York financial fraud trial of Trump, his adult sons and their family business.
